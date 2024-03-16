When A Conor McGregor Look-A-like Impersonated Him to Build His Drug Empire: Details Inside

The Notorious Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of mixed martial arts. His contribution to the industry is unmatched; he is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter of all time and always manages to keep himself in the headlines.



Recently, a popular True Crime Twitter X handle called Morbid Knowledge posted a significant throwback story related to Conor McGregor, where a Conor McGregor look-a-like impersonated him to promote and build his drug business.

"A drug dealer from England called Mark Nye impersonated Conor McGregor to advertise his drug dealing business. He utilized business cards labeled 'McGregor Enterprise' for this intent," according to a post by Morbid Knowledge.

"Nye was apprehended while trying to dispose of drugs and two mobile phones. In 2021, Nye received a prison sentence of two years and nine months after admitting to charges of possession with intent to distribute class A drugs, as well as driving while disqualified and uninsured," Morbid Knowledge added further.

Fans shared their reactions to the post. An X (formerly Twitter) user hilariously expressed, "I believe these two should have an MMA Fight. The winner becomes the real Connor McGregor."

Another fan reacted, "Talk about identity theft! But I guess crime doesn't pay after all. Cheers to the police for catching the counterfeit Conor McGregor."

Conor McGregor's Next Fight?

Conor McGregor's last fight in UFC was in the year 2021, where he faced Dustin Poirier for the third at UFC 264. The fight ended controversially after Conor McGregor broke his leg brutally, and doctors immediately stopped the fight after McGregor got seriously injured.



McGregor is out of competition to date. He was initially supposed to make his UFC return last year in the summer, but it was later pushed to the end of the year 2023.

McGregor's return was again pushed to 2024. He is now expected to fight this summer, possibly in June or July.



UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has the highest probability of fighting McGregor; both Chandler and 155-pound King are feuding for 2022 when Michael Chandler called out McGregor after knocking out Tony Ferguson in spectacular fashion.



Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler even competed as coaches on the UFC TUF series. Both even almost got into physical out during the show.

McGregor has repeatedly claimed that he will face Michael Chandler in his UFC comeback fight. Michael even called out McGregor on WWE Raw once again.



When do you think former UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to Octagon? Comment down below

