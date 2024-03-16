'You're Part of It': Michael Chandler Issues Warning to Islam Makhachev After He Mocked Him for Wanting to Fight Conor McGregor

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler is a prominent figure in the UFC. With a record of 23 wins and 8 losses, the American fighter has earned quite a reputation in the community as a tough fighter. Following his brutal loss to Dustin Poirier, Chandler was set to come back in his potential bout against Conor McGregor.

However, the date for this bout seems to be uncertain as it consistently gets pushed back by the UFC for unknown reasons. The McGregor vs. Chandler fight has been a topic of conversation for a lot of fighters and fans. Recently, the American native clapped back at this fighter for getting into a discourse regarding the bout.

Michael Chandler responds to Islam Makhachev’s comments on the Conor McGregor fight

In a recent interview, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev touched on the Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor fight. The Russian native expressed his concerns for the American fighter regarding the uncertainty of this fight. He also provided advice to Iron regarding his future plans in the UFC.

Despite the advice, Michael Chandler seemed to have rejected the Russian fighter’s solicitude. Upon hearing Islam’s comments, Iron tweeted at the fighter on X [formerly Twitter]. A fired-up Chandler responded to the Russian fighter and also revealed his plans for a potential Chandler vs Makhachev bout down the line.

“Thanks for the unsolicited advice Islam Makhachev. I sleep just fine at night,” wrote Michael Chandler tagging the current lightweight champion. Chandler didn't take Makhachev's comments lightly and promptly rejected his narrative. But he didn't stop there; he also addressed his future plans, which included Islam.

Chandler further wrote, “I have a plan and you’re part of it, champ.” This indicated that the fighter has plans to step into the cage with Islam Makhachev in the future. The current lightweight champion is yet to respond to this call-out. Disregarding this feud, Chandler looks to be locked in for his much-anticipated bout against Conor McGregor which is rumoured to be held in June.

What exactly did Islam Makhachev convey about the Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor fight?

In an interview with MMAJunkie, Islam Makhachev was questioned about his thoughts regarding the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. The Russian fighter explained his thoughts regarding the American lightweight contender's craving for a bout that was supposedly uncertain.

"Chandler looks very bad," expressed Islam Makhachev. The Russian fighter then went on to present a scenario where Chandler seems to be dreaming about the McGregor bout. He said, "How many years will he [Michael Chandler] wait for this fight? Every night he goes to bed and dreams [to fight Conor McGregor]." Though the narrative of Michael Chandler dreaming of the McGregor fight was a witty one, Chandler ceased to find the humor in it.

Smiling throughout the interview, Islam Makhachev went on to indicate that the potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout 'meant nothing' to the lightweight division. These comments prompted the American fighter to clap back on X (formerly Twitter).

Although Michael Chandler is anticipating fighting Islam Makhachev in the future, fans have been pointing out that the fighter is yet to avenge his loss against Dustin Poirier. His definitive win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 seems to have diminished due to that loss.

Disregarding Islam Makhachev's comments, a McGregor vs. Chandler bout seems to be in the interest of many fans. Although the fight date is not yet confirmed, Chandler revealed in a recent interview that he has been training, and the potential bout is alleged to be held in June.

