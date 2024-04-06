When Dave Batista Called Former WWE Star ‘A**hole’ for Hurting Randy Orton and Yelling at Him Backstage

Dave Batista, a former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, has had a long-standing feud with Bubba Dudley, a former WWE wrestler. Their animosity dates back to a WWE Tag Team match where Batista and Randy Orton faced off against The Dudley Boyz. Unfortunately, the match resulted in injuries for Batista, Randy, and Bubba Dudley, further fueling their ongoing beef.

Batista had spoken in detail in his book, ‘Batista Unleashed’ which was released in 2007. Now, an excerpt from the book, which has a headline, ‘Bubba Dudley is an a**hole’ has gone viral on the micro-blogging website, Reddit.

What Did Batista Say About Bubba Dudley?

Batista mentioned that Bubba Dudley was absolutely unapologetic and in fact, brash about injuries that he intentionally or unintentionally inflicted upon Randy Orton and Batista during their match in WWE.

He said that the match led to Orton suffering an ankle injury and Batista getting a tricep injury. "We'd just gotten in the ring and Bubba came full-on running at me. He just smacked into my arm and my tricep just popped. I went back and tagged Randy," Batista said.

What angered Batista was the fact that Bubba Dudley had yelled at Randy Orton for causing an injury to him, when in fact, it was Dudley himself who stepped on Orton’s foot injuring him, and in the process hurt his back.

“See, the thing that really, really drives me crazy about that night was that Bubba Dudley b*tched out Randy while he was being put into the ambulance. Bubba started yelling at Randy, claiming that because of landing on Randy's foot, he had hurt his back. Excuse me? Because Bubba broke Randy's foot by landing on it and crushing it, Bubba's back hurt and it was Randy's fault. Yeah, that's it. Randy's in the ambulance with a broken foot and Bubba's screaming and yelling at him,” Batista wrote in the book.

‘Bubba Ray Is a J*rk-Off’

Batista mentioned that he was most disappointed with the fact that Bubba Dudley never reached out to him or Orton to see how they were doing after their injuries. He believed that it's just common courtesy to check on a colleague who's been hurt, regardless of your involvement in the incident.

“He's a coworker, and whether you were responsible or not, it's just a polite thing to do. The right thing to do. Show you care. Needless to say, Bubba never gave me or Randy a call just to see how we were doing. Nothing. In my opinion, Bubba Dudley is a j*rk-off,” he said.

Batista said that the chap used to bully people in the company because of his position. He complained that he was one of those people who always treated rookies like sh*t. “He treated me like sh*t,” Batista said. The Animal said that he hasn’t forgiven Bubba Dudley to this date and he will always remain a ‘piece of sh*t’ in his book.

Batista retired from WWE after his last WrestleMania 35 against Triple H. The Animal has previously said that he has fully retired from in-ring fights and won’t be returning to it ever again. He might be included in the WWE Hall of Fame next year.

