Randy Orton Opens Up on WWE Fans Booing The Rock for Trying To Steal Cody Rhodes’ Spot at WrestleMania 40

For Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton is not just another wrestler in the WWE Roster. For him, Orton is the mentor, the guide under whose tutelage Cody Rhodes eventually began his career in WWE in 2007.

From 2007-2009, Cody Rhodes was under Randy Orton with Ted DiBiase. At that time, no one in the world, forget WWE, would have not imagined that Rhodes would make it this big, where the crowd would eventually cheer for him years later to ensure his title shot at the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Randy Orton has now reacted to the crowd booing The Rock for stealing Rhodes’ spot at WrestleMania 40. Orton said that he is with the WWE Universe who wants to see Cody Rhodes finish his story, and then watch The Rock compete at WrestleMania 40.

“There’s a lot of fans out there that would rather see Cody finish his story than to see arguably the biggest superstar in the world right now compete at WrestleMania. They prefer seeing Cody, and that is huge. There’s no one else on the roster that could take that position from Cody, not even The Rock,” Orton said while speaking to Fox News.

Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase were under Randy Orton’s Legacy group in 2007. Photo: Getty

Why is Randy Orton in support of Cody Rhodes?

Randy Orton is in support of Cody Rhodes because even he didn’t think back in 2007, that Rhodes would reach this milestone in his life. The Viper conceded that he did see potential in Cody Rhodes, then but had never anticipated that 15 years later, he would beat the sh*it out of Brock Lesnar in a pay-per-view.

"I definitely saw potential, but to say I saw the potential of what he [is] now, I don’t know that if in 2007 or whenever he came on the roster, I don’t know if I looked at a young Cody Rhodes and thought he’s going to beat the s--- out of Brock Lesnar 15 years from now," he said. "I don’t think I could call that one. But like last summer, he had a run of three or so matches with Brock where, I mean, he has just come so far,” Orton expressed.

Orton also admitted that Cody Rhodes, when he left the company in 2016, chartered his own way, helped build a brand like All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019, and within no time brought the world’s attention to it.

