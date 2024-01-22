‘Worst list of all time’: Fans react to WWE not including THIS superstar in top 10 Royal Rumble surprise return list

The clock is ticking and it is almost time for WWE to host one of five major pay-per-views, we are one week away from witnessing the Rumble madness and we will get our two WrestleMania 40 main-event challengers one for women’s title and another for men’s title



WWE is building anticipation for Royal Rumble 2024, and reposting clips and memories of past 36 Royal Rumble editions posting a list of unforgettable moments from returns, surprises and winners of Royal Rumble and more.



Recently WWE presented their list of the top 25 Royal Rumble returns of all time, WWE fans are not happy with WWE for not including former WWE champion Hall of Famer Rated R superstar Edge’s name on the list.

Fans are now trolling WWE on their list on social media, a fan from Twitter by the username Prabh expressed, “Worst list WWE has put out of all time.”



Another fan by the name of O’Shea Jackson Jr son of famous star Ice Cube reacted, “ Edge not making the top ten is a Fuckin crime against humanity. The whole world was crying because of Kobe passing that day and it was literally the only burst of joy I had. That is MY number 1.”



Another Twitter user expressed, “ Edge 2020 is top for me. I stayed away from all wrestling social media and wasn't expecting it at all. The biggest pop I've ever had for wrestling.”

“Why tf is edge not number 1. And why is AJ not number 2? There is no way Jerry Lawler, Logan Paul, Michele McCool, and Trish Status are over the edge.”



WWE’s top 25 Royal Rumble returns of all time

This year will mark the 37th edition of WWE’s annual pay-per-view Royal Rumble, we are one week away from this year’s Royal Rumble event. WWE is building excitement amongst fans by re-posting and re-visiting old memories and the greatest moments from past Royal Rumbles events.



1) John Cena — 2008

2) AJ Styles — 2016

3) Becky Lynch — 2019

4) Diesel — 2011

5) Triple H — 2016

6) Rey Mysterio — 2018

7) Trish Stratus — 2018

8) Logan Paul — 2023

9) Nia Jax — 2019

10) Jerry Lawler — 1997

11) Michelle McCool — 2023

12) Edge — 2020

13) Brock Lesnar — 2022

14) Bad Bunny — 2022

15) Sami Zayn — 2016

16) Bubba Ray Dudley — 2015

17) Lita — 2018

18) RVD — 2009

19) Kharma — 2012

20) Roddy Piper — 2008

21) “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan — 2012

22) Bob Backlund — 2000

23) Michael Cole — 2012

24) MVP — 2020

25) Booker T — 2011

