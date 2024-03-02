'We had a lot of history': Randy Orton Thanks THIS Former WWE Champion For Career Transformation

It won’t be wrong to call Randy Orton the most consistent WWE Superstar in the last two decades. The Viper has continued to be part of the industry, at a time when nearly all of his contemporaries from that era, like Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista, John Cena, Shawn Michales, Undertaker, Edge, have either retired, have left WWE, or are just part-timers now. But Orton has always been there.

He created history in 2004 when he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion at the age of 24. However, he was not good at mic in his initial days, and this was a flaw he knew he had to work on. Cutting promos was still a huge struggle for Orton, who was lightning-quick inside the ring, but struggled in connecting with the fans.

The Viper spoke about this issue during an interview with WrestleRant recently. He revealed that it was the former WWE Champion Edge who came up to help him and pulled him out of his dilemma. “I was stuck, I wasn’t putting as much time and effort into those promos. Then when I started working with Edge, we had a lot of history and I was able to go into our past and dig up some moments that were completely 100% factual.”

Orton said that once he started speaking, the fans would connect with him anyway, even when he would flub a word, or his grammar was incorrect. “I’d flub a word or my grammar wouldn’t be great or I would misspeak, but because of the emotion behind what I was saying it didn’t matter because they knew that I believed in what I was saying,” Orton said.

‘Promos are so important’

Orton contended that cutting good promos was very important, and that he was mistaken for not realizing this for so many years. “It’s so much more than wrestling, the promos are so important, and I hate that I was so late to the game on them but just blessed that I am still around so that I can continually improve,” The Viper said.

He said that he was extremely elated when the crowd started responding to him, and that’s when he realized that he was missing it for 20 years.“When I started getting the reaction to me on the microphone that I’d never gotten before I realized like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been missing out on this for almost 20 years? Holy s**t.’,” he said.

Orton to lock horns with Logan Paul and his team

Orton's comeback at Survivor Series 2023 didn't go as planned, thanks to CM Punk stealing the spotlight. And to make matters worse, Orton's shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 was ruined by Logan Paul at the Elimination Chamber 2024.

Right when Orton was about to win the match, Logal Paul knocked down The Apex Predator with a brass knuckle which led to his elimination. Now, Orton is looking to get revenge on Logan Paul. But Paul has Austin Theory and Grayson Waller alongside him in the ring.

Kevin Owens has got Orton's back, so there's a possibility of a two-on-three Tag Team match at WrestleMania 40. It's not confirmed yet, but there's a good chance that these five might team up for the event. This would be Orton's 19th WrestleMania in his career.

