Patrick Mahomes Parents - All you need to know about Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin!

Patrick Mahomes, the superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the most beloved athletes in the NFL. While every NFL fan is familiar with Patrick Mahomes, there are still many intriguing facts about his parents that remain unknown. Let's uncover all the important details about Patrick Mahomes' parents together. Keep reading to find out more!

Who Are Patrick Mahomes’s Parents?

Patrick Mahomes hails from the great state of Texas, born to proud parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. Randi, who grew up in a cozy East Texas town with a population of around 1100, completed her early education at a nearby school before moving on to high school. As for Patrick Lavon Mahomes, he proudly calls Lindale, Texas his hometown.

Also Read: Who Is Patrick Mahomes’s Brother, Jackson Mahomes? All you need to know!

Pat Mahomes, born on August 9, 1970, in Texas, went to Lindale High School in Lindale, Texas. It was there that he discovered his passion for baseball. By the late 1980s, Pat Mahomes had become an exceptional athlete, excelling in baseball, basketball, and football, earning the title of an all-state athlete. His dedication to sports has clearly influenced his son, Patrick Mahomes, who continues to make him proud with his remarkable achievements in the NFL.

Advertisement

From 1992 to 2003, Pat remained a successful MLB pitcher. He has played for multiple renowned franchises such as Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Interestingly, he's also a Sioux Falls Canaries Hall of Famer, the prestige he earned in 2019.

While Pat Mahomes might have been a fan of sports, Randi Martin is a huge fan of Taylor Swift. She is a Swiftie and just like every Taylor Swift fan, her dream came true in October 2023. It was during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game that Randi Martin met Taylor Swift. Randi shared pictures with Taylor on her Instagram account.

Also Read: Are Patrick Mahomes’ parents, Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin still married? Find out

Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin have two lovely grandchildren

Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin are parents to two children, Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes. Who is Jackson Mahomes? He's the second-born child of Pat and Randi, an online influencer with a huge social media audience. Apart from being parents to two kids, they are also grandparents to two young kids.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed their first kid on February 20, 2021, and named them Sterling Skye. She is Pat and Randi's first grandchild. Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III is their second grandchild who was born on November 28, 2022.

Also Read: How NFL star player Patrick Mahomes met Brittany Mahomes? All about couple's relationship journey

What does Randi Martin do for a living?

We're all familiar with Randi Martin's sons and their occupations, but what Randi herself does remains a bit of a mystery. Let's shine a spotlight on her now. Randi Mahomes is primarily an event planner, having worked at Hollytree Country Club since 2005. On top of that, she is actively involved with Variety KC, a charity dedicated to helping children.

Apart from being an event planner, Randi is also a successful businesswoman. She even has her own official website where she sells branded products and custom cameos. You can find a variety of items there, such as passport books, sunglasses cases, clutches, totes, and even a special line dedicated to 'everything game day'.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why does Patrick Mahomes wear his helmet so high and wiggle his fingers between plays?

Are Patrick Mahomes's parents still together?

Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes are no longer together. They married somewhere in the late 90s and concluded their marriage in 2006. On her website, Randi stated that she and Pat had some hardships in their relationship that eventually led them to part ways for better, if not worse. But they continued co-parenting Patrick and Jackson.

Also Read: How does Patrick Mahomes stay in shape? Check out NFL star's diet and workout plan

Patrick's ability to heal quickly comes from Randi

During the AFC Championship Game in 2023, Patrick Mahomes suffered from a serious sprained ankle. But despite that, he was able to reach an impressive speed of 18.14 mph. Do you know where that comes from? Pat Mahomes. During an after-game interview, Patrick Mahomes's father told the media how the ability to not give up runs in the family.

Talking to The Washington Post, Pat Mahomes said "We got a family motto: Players make plays. And so, he made a play." Moreover, Pat also noted that Patrick has an impressive knack for healing and he got it from his mother. "His mama has some different genes. She's double-jointed and all that. The athletic ability comes from me. That part comes from his mama."

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes wears same underwear in every NFL game since debut and doesn't wash if wins; he REVEALS

Pat and Randi are very proud and supportive of Patrick

Just like every parent, Patrick Mahomes's parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin are highly supportive of his career. In fact, they are the biggest fans of Patrick Mahomes and have got different ways that they use to express their support. Pat is pretty superstitious and wears the same clothes so that Patrick Mahomes wins.

Randi Martin, on the other hand, shows her support through her social media. Every now and then, she posts about Patrick Mahomes. If you look at the feed, you will see how proud of a mother she is. After Patrick won the Super Bowl 2023, Randi shared a throwback picture of Patrick from his high school days.

Advertisement