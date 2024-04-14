When OJ Simpson Threatened A Fan With Knife Emoji After Getting Into An Argument On Twitter

NFL legend OJ Simpson died of cancer at the age of 76. However, a social media user claimed that he was once threatened by the NFL legend on Twitter (now X).

A Twitter user claimed that O.J. Simpson sent him a series of threatening messages, including one with many knife emojis. The messages were featured in two videos posted on the @ KillerOJSimpson parody account on Twitter (now X), which also marked the 25th anniversary of Simpson's infamous police chase in a white Ford Bronco that resulted in his arrest for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

OJ Simpson threatened a fan by sending 16 knife emojis

A string of videos on X show an exchange of messages that appear to have occurred between Simpson's Twitter account and the parody account holder. But Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, stated in a message that the individual accused of sending the threatening communications may not be Simpson.

To introduce the first footage, the narrator behind the camera can be heard saying: “Man, you would never guess who the hell just messaged me on Twitter in a DM. Look at this s**t.”

Reading through the messages, the narrator comes across one message believed to be submitted by Simpson under the account handle @TheRealOJ32, requesting that the parody account be deleted for "false missleading content".

As per the video, in response, the parody account holder says, “And if I don’t? You gonna stab me too? In reality I ain’t lying..You, me and millions know the truth. You Trippin’ over a parody account lol Welcome to twitter bruh.”

The video shows alleged Simpson’s repeated demand for the account's closure, eventually threatening "serious consequences".

"I'll find your ass one way or another, so don't mess with me," a message from the alleged Simpson, further stating, "I have nothing to lose. "Grow Up!"

The man shared the exchange on Twitter and received another threatening DM from Simpson.

"Seen that video you posted about me. You think I’m playing? Tired of all your bulls–t. I WILL FIND YOUR ASS AND CUT YOU — Don’t believe me? Just watch and see b*tch," Simpson's account replied.

The user then received a message with 16 knife emojis and the words "you next” from Simpson’s alleged account.

Were the DMs real?

There has been no confirmation as to whether the DMs are genuine, and OJ never addressed the topic on his Twitter profile. If the texts are authentic, he may be in breach of his parole.

Simpson was once the country's most beloved athlete, a powerful running back who smashed records with grace and tenacity. But, in a trial that captivated America in 1995, he was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her companion.

In 2008, he received a 33-year sentence for unrelated armed robbery convictions. He was freed in 2017.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a statement that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Simpson never reported his disease.

His relatives stated that he died on April 10, 2024, "surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

ALSO READ: Resurfaced video of OJ Simpson jokingly stabbing reporter Leaves fans speechless: ‘Serial killer michael scott energy’