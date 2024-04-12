Resurfaced video of OJ Simpson jokingly stabbing reporter Leaves fans speechless: ‘Serial killer michael scott energy’

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

O.J. Simpson's family confirmed yesterday that he passed away after fighting prostate cancer. The former NFL player and actor, who was famously accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, was acquitted in the 1995 trial but found liable in a civil suit. A video of him pretending to stab a reporter is currently circulating on social media.

Old video of O.J. Simpson pretending to murder a reporter resurfaces; leaves fans dumbstruck

Amid the news of the former footballer's death, an old video of him has gone viral on the internet in which he is seen pretending to be stabbing Ruby Wax with a banana with a creepy voice and wide smile on his face, during a BBC interview on Ruby Wax Meets in 1998.

Following the incident, the journalist admitted that she was actually “surprised” by the “surprise” the late NFL player wanted to give her. Meanwhile, the resurfaced video has made everyone go speechless. One user wrote, “Bro has serial killer Michael Scott energy.”

Another wrote, “He BLINKED when he said NO. You don't ever blink when you say no and you mean it!”

One user commented, “Yeah he def did that bruh.”

Another user, “Remember when oj was sending knife emojis to ppl on Twitter?”

A user after seeing the video wrote that “He 100% did it.”

Meanwhile, Simpson played for 11 long seasons in the NFL. He spent most of his career with the Buffalo Bills, the franchise that selected him first overall in 1969. Following his retirement, he also starred in several Hollywood movies.

