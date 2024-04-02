When Shaquille O’Neal, Who Wanted To Be the Highest Paid Athlete Like Michael Jordan, Found Out He Was Behind David Beckham

Shaquille O’Neal loved to dominate his opponents when he played, and he always tried to be on top in whatever he did and that’s still the case.

The Big Diesel is one of the best to grace the NBA and he won four NBA titles during his career that went on for around two decades. He was a member of the Lakers team that won the NBA title three times in a row.

With all these accomplishments, one thing that Shaq never accomplished was the title of highest-paid athlete in the world. O’Neal was always behind Michael Jordan till he played in the NBA and when he retired in 1998, he thought this was going to be his moment to finally have that title.

However, it wasn’t meant to be as David Beckham won that title.

What did Shaq have to say?

‘I had to text our good friend David Beckham after watching his documentary’. I told him that, 'I never knew you went through all this stuff, because it's the same thing I went through.'

Shaq made this statement on Let’s Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.

“It was crazy, I first met him when I was young time, and after Mike[ Michael Jordan], always wanted to be the highest-paid athlete. I took pride in that. But look at the thing, I was always #2 behind this Beckham kid. I was like, ‘Who the f**k is David Beckham!’ Then I met him, and I shook his hand and we became friends and all.”

David Beckham, a legend of Manchester United

Coming from a very humble background, David Beckham achieved his dream of playing for Manchester United at a very young age. The superstar from England was at his peak powers in the 2000s and won a treble with his boyhood club.

He later went on to play for some of the top clubs in Europe like Real Madrid and AC Milan.

