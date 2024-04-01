Is OKC Thunder REALLY Planning to Sign Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook Next Season? Exploring Viral Claim

NBA teams never fail to amaze the fans or surprise them, either on or off the court. In a bombshell report, it has been claimed that former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook might reunite with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the upcoming season.

This report is making rounds all over social media but not everything that goes viral these days is credible.

Is OKC going to sign Durant and Russell?

The news was posted on X by @wojdespn with a picture of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

However, it just turned out to be an April Fool’s Day post. For those who enjoy a good laugh, wojdespn is a fun page and it is a parody page about ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. Therefore, Westbrook and Durant are not signing with the OKC.

Why did the post make rounds?

Thunder fans have an emotional connection with Durant and Russ as they were a part of the Big 3 alongside James Harden. The trio did well together but they couldn’t win the NBA title.

Kevin Durant has also talked in the past about how much he loved playing with Russell Westbrook and that is one of the reasons that the fans got excited by the thought of this possible reunion.

OKC was a force to reckon with, led by Durant and Westbrook

As mentioned above, the duo alongside James Harden had a great time at OKC and the fans appreciate their contribution. The partnership of Durant and Russ was scary for the opponents as they both scored for fun. The duo contributed heavily as OKC reached the NBA Finals in 2016.

However, the partnership ended when Durant decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors to win a championship. Durant ended up winning the Championship that he wanted with the Golden State Warriors but fans still berate him for choosing the easiest option to win the title.

Once this partnership ended, OKC never looked the same. Russ and Harden tried their best for a while but it wasn’t good enough. Russ and Harden teamed up at Houston but the partnership didn’t last long.

