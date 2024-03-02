Who Is Alleah Taylor? Former-Giants Player Chad Wheeler Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for THIS Life-Threatening Offense Against Her

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of assault and harassment

Former linebacker for the New York Giants and Seahawks, Chad Wheeler, has been given a seven-year prison sentence following accusations of domestic violence and other offenses against his ex-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor. Get the scoop on Chad Wheeler's ex right here.

Who is Chad Wheeler's ex, Alleah Taylor?

Alleah Taylor, the ex-girlfriend of Chad Wheeler, is not only an Instagram influencer and model but also a remarkable individual. In her Instagram bio, she proudly claims the title of being the first black Playboy Bunny from Washington State. Apart from her successful career in the modeling industry, Alleah has also worked as a project manager and a DV Advocate.

She finished her high school diploma at Renton High School in 2012, as stated on her LinkedIn profile. Following that, she pursued healthcare administration at Highline Community College in Des Moines, Washington. Interestingly, she also gained experience as a medical assistant at Pima Medical Institute in Washington.

Alleah Taylor's ex-boyfriend Chad Wheeler is sentenced to 7 years in prison

Chad Wheeler, the former NFL player, has been handed a 7-year prison sentence by the King County Court for domestic violence against Alleah Taylor. According to ESPN, he will also serve 36 months of probation and spend 81 months behind bars. This verdict was delivered on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Chad Wheeler was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor multiple times in January 2021, which led to his sentence. In November 2023, Chad was convicted of first and second-degree felony charges for domestic violence assault. The former Giants linebacker was formally arrested by Kent Police in January 2021.

Chad Wheeler's ex-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor, informed the police that he forcefully threw her on the bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness, leading to his subsequent arrest. ESPN reported that at the time of the incident, Taylor had a dislocated elbow and a fractured humerus. When she called 911, she expressed the severity of the situation by stating that she was "being killed".

After the verdict, Alleah Taylor went ahead and shared her emotions on X. "Sending Chad to prison tomorrow! I appreciate everyone that has supported me and the legal process to make this happen! It’s been a long road but we are finally here and finally receiving justice!" Taylor Tweeted.

