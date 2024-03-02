Taylor Swift Writes More Than 2 Love Songs For Beau Travis Kelce; Here's When She'll Release Them

In just a couple of months, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will complete their one-year anniversary. With their relationship getting serious every passing day, fans have been wondering for a while, why Taylor hasn't released any songs about new romance. Well, she has written a few songs, and here's when she's releasing them.

Schedule for Taylor Swift releasing her songs about Travis Kelce's romance

Taylor Swift has been weaving her love life into songs for a long time now. Keeping up with this, she has reportedly written at least 2 singles about Travis Kelce and her relationship. According to Us Weekly, the pop singer is working on multiple songs and more than 2 of those tracks are special and personal to her because they entails details about her beau.

Also Read: Did Taylor Swift Sing THIS Viral Fake Song On Breaking Up With Travis Kelce? Rumors Explored

But a source noted that all these songs that she is writing for Travis Kelce, are most likely not to be released. The reason is that they are personal to her and might not release them. But, a new album is coming next month named The Tortured Poets Department.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Not Friendship Bracelets': When Josh Allen shared hilarious advice to Travis Kelce on how to attract Taylor Swift

So while it's noted that the songs that Taylor wrote for Travis might not be released, there's a slight chance that it might be a part of this new album. Why a slight chance? We never knew that she would change the lyrics of her KARMA song but she did and that too in front of a fan-packed stadium.

Advertisement

So if things go as planned and Travis and Taylor sit down to have a talk about this, fans might indeed get to listen to these special songs. What's your take? Do you think Taylor will indeed release these songs about her ongoing love life? Share your take in the comment section below.