Why didn’t Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen attend Bulls’ inaugural Ring of Honor gala?

The inaugural class for the Chicago Bulls' Ring of Honor, headlined by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, will include 13 men and take into account the phenomenal 1995-96 team that secured an NBA title with a 72-10 record. The franchise schedules to commemorate the group with various events in January.

In addition to Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman, the first class also ropes in Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny "Red" Kerr, Tex Winter and Dick Klein.

Jackson headed the illustrious 1995-96 team, featuring players Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, and Kukoc, with Krause at the helm of the front office and Winter playing his part as an assistant coach.

As per Bull's President Michael Reinsdorf, "The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor initiates an unrivaled series of celebrations, honoring a plethora of legends who have significantly molded our organization over an expanse of 57 years.

These stalwarts hold profound associations with our fans and community, epitomizing a spirit of competition, hard work, and resilience."

On the festivities agenda for the Ring of Honor, there will be a private gala at the United Center on January 11th followed by a halftime presentation during the January 12th game opposing Golden State. The Golden State coach Steve Kerr was also a team member of the celebrated 1995-96 Bulls.

The franchise aims to append to the Ring of Honor biennially, rendering the induction of the succeeding class in 2026. Key player inclusions are filtered based on a minimum spend of three seasons with the team and a retirement from basketball for at least three years.

Jordan's video message & Pippen's no-show at Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala

The Bulls' inaugural Ring of Honor gala went without the presence of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

While Jordan couldn't be present, he did upload a video sharing his sentiments, expressing disappointment for not being there.

He affirmed his deep connection to the Chicago Bulls and wished the team continued success, hoping that they would bring more glory to the city.

According to Michael Reinsdorf, the club's president/CEO, even though they might have loved everyone to attend the gala, they acknowledged the reality of possible scheduling conflicts after announcing the event only six weeks prior.

The main goal was to appreciate the players and staff, and they were eager to focus on this objective.

The primary reason for Pippen's absence from the gala was not explicitly revealed. It is, however, public knowledge that after being let go from his advisory role in 2020, the fixing of his strained relationship with the Bulls' coaching icon, Phil Jackson, became more complex.

Misunderstandings have been causing strains in the relationship Michael Jordan shares with Scottie Pippen recently. Various factors have contributed to this, including contradictory views on Pippen's depiction in 'The Last Dance' and disapproval of the relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen.

