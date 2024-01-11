Who is Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife? All you need to know about Nikki Spoelstra!

Erik Spoelstra, also known as Coach Spo, currently leads the Miami Heat as the head coach in the NBA. Born on November 1, 1970, in Evanston, Illinois, he grew up in Buffalo, New York, before relocating to Portland, Oregon, in the late 1970s.

Spoelstra attended Jesuit High School in Beaverton, Oregon, and completed his communications degree at the University of Portland in 1992.

He played college basketball for the University of Portland, serving as the starting point guard and averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 assists per game from 1988 to 1992.

In 1995, Spoelstra initiated his career with the Miami Heat as the Video Coordinator under Pat Riley's leadership. Progressing through the ranks, he assumed his current role in 2008 when Pat Riley transitioned from Head Coach to team President.

With a regular season record of 704-419, Spoelstra holds the 20th-most wins ever by a coach, trailing behind active coaches Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Rick Carlisle, and Nate McMillan.

Erik Spoelstra tied the knot with former Miami Heat dancer Nikki Spoelstra in the summer of 2016, and together, they share three children: Santiago (born in 2018), Dante (born in 2019), and Ruby (born in 2022).

Unfortunately, in November 2023, Erik and Nikki revealed their decision to part ways in divorce.

Who is Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife, Nikki Spoelstra?

Nikki Spoelstra, also recognized as Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, used to dance for the Miami Heat, taught middle school, ran a podcast, and engaged in entrepreneurship. Born on March 22, 1987, in Florida, she is half Puerto Rican.

Nikki's diverse background spans various fields; she danced for the Miami Heat's Dance Squad during her university years and later directed the Guy Hepner Contemporary Art Gallery in California.

She completed her education locally and earned a full scholarship to Miami International University of Art & Design, graduating with a degree in fashion design.

Acknowledged for her achievements, she received the Teacher of the Year award for her outstanding work as a language arts teacher.

Nikki openly shares her journey, discussing her sobriety and experiences as a mother.

She was once married to Erik Spoelstra, the head coach of the Miami Heat, and they share three children.

Nikki hosts the podcast "The Know with Nikki Spo," which aims to spotlight stories of resilient women.

In 2023, the couple announced their divorce after seven years of marriage but remained committed to co-parenting.

Nikki's diverse background has propelled her into roles as a mother, podcaster, and content creator, solidifying her presence in various spheres.

Nikki Spoelstra Family

Doris Domenech, of Puerto Rican ethnicity, is Nikki Spoelstra's mother. Although information about her father is not available, it is known that her parents divorced during her early years.

Raised by her mother and stepfather alongside her step-sister, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra was married to Erik Spoelstra, who serves as a professional basketball coach for the Miami Heat team.

Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Spoelstra's relationship timeline

Nikki Sapp, a former Miami Heat dancer and middle school teacher, started her career at 18.

Erik Spoelstra, the current head coach of the Miami Heat, encountered her during her time as a dancer for the team.

After Nikki left the Heat, they initiated a relationship, became engaged in 2015, and subsequently tied the knot in July 2016. Together, they share three children: Santiago, Dante, and Ruby.

Nikki, now also a podcaster, launched "The Know" podcast in 2021, focusing on the stories of resilient women. Unfortunately, in November 2023, Erik Spoelstra publicly announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage.

Despite the separation, they have completed their divorce proceedings and remain dedicated to co-parenting their children.

Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife fires back at trolls harassing her

Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife, Nikki Sapp, has actively countered trolls who were harassing her about his new contract extension.

Following the Miami Heat coach's substantial contract renewal, social media became a platform for targeted harassment. Nikki Sapp, who tied the knot with Erik in 2016, chose to respond via Instagram.

In her response, she addressed comments concerning the timing of the extension, asserting that it should not be a reflection of her personal life choices.

Sapp emphasized the significance of extending kindness, especially after enduring brutal comments from trolls.

Furthermore, she delved into the societal perception of women who marry wealthy men and highlighted the challenges they face.

Through her response to the harassment, Nikki Sapp demonstrated her resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

Nikki Spoelstra's Net Worth

Nikki Spoelstra holds a net worth of $3 million as of 2024. Renowned for her role in the NBA's Miami Heat's Dance Squad, she is a distinguished dancer, public figure, and celebrity wife.

Nikki has carved a niche in the dance industry, contributing to her financial success, although her specific income details remain undisclosed.

