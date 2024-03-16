Who is Brock Purdy's wife Jenna Brandt? Exploring Brock Purdy Wedding Photos

The star quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers recently got married to his fiancee, Jenna Brandt. The two tied their knots in Des Moines. While many NFL fans know about Brock Purdy, Jenna Brandt has recently become the talk of the town. So, who is Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna Brandt? Here's an overview of the 49ers' long-time girlfriend turned-wife.

Who is Jenna Brandt, Brock Purdy's wife?

Jenna Brandt is an alumnus of the University of Northern Iowa. Brock Purdy's wife was born in Iowa on October 26, 1999. It's the same city where she completed her high school education. Later, she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2020 before transferring from Iowa State University in 2018.

Brock Purdy's wife grew up in a family of five, including her three siblings, Morgan, Isaiah, Kaylyn, and her parents. Jenna Brandt's parents are Amy Brandt and Kevin Brandt. Just like Brock Purdy, Jenna Brandt comes from a sports background, as she played on her high school's volleyball team for 4 years.

In those 4 years, she has been the captain of her volleyball team twice. Her passion for volleyball was carried forward to her college as she played as a settler for her team called Iowa State Cyclones. After transferring to the University of Northern Iowa, she majored in Kinesiology and played as a Panther until she graduated.

Brock Purdy's Wedding Photos with Wife Jenna Brandt

In July 2023, Brock Purdy proposed to Jenna Brandt on a dock in Florida. "My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!" Brock Purdy wrote on his Instagram post announcing her changed relationship status with Jenna Brandt.

A year later, Jenna Brandt became Brock Purdy's wife, and the two got married on March 9, 2024. The two tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, the couple's hometown. The wedding ceremony took place at Plymouth Congregational Church in Des Moines, located at 4126 Ingersoll Ave. The two appeared happiest that day.

