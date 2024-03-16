Where Is Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ Newly Opened Steakhouse Restaurant? Exploring NFL Stars’ New Business Venture

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, the superstar duo of the NFL, have come together for a new business venture. The Chiefs' quarterback has joined hands with his tight end to open a steakhouse in their hometown, Kansas City. Here's everything you need to know about their upcoming project together.

Where is Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' newly opened steakhouse

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes aren't just a perfect duo on the field but off the field as well. The star players have come together to open a modern steakhouse in the heart of Kansas City. The steakhouse is named "1584 Prime." The name is a combination of Kelce and Mahomes' jersey numbers.

The steakhouse is not yet open, but it's underdeveloped. Travis-Patrick's restaurant will be located at the Loews Hotel in Kansas City Chiefs. It will be ready to serve by early 2025. Travis and Patrick's new project is made in collaboration with Noble 33.

Noble 33 is a hospitality group founded by Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman, who have paired with the NFL duo to make the project a reality. "Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Patrick Mahomes said in a release by Noble 33.

"We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City," Travis Kelce had said, according to the same release. Noble 33 has multiple restaurants across various cities in the U.S.

Their restaurant chains include locations such as Arizona, Scottsdale, New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The hospitality group also has international collaboration in locations such as London and Toronto. According to Noble 33, this steak house will bring an immersive, new, and upscale dining experience to Travis and Mahomes' home city.

The soon-to-be-released steakhouse will cover 10,000 square feet of space and be built across two floors. It will also boast a wide variety of private dining rooms, along with a "jaw-dropping meat display", as per the hospitality group. In terms of food, there's not much revealed. But let's hope the food is as good as the interiors.