Who is Dricuss Du Plessis: All you need to know about Sean Strickland's middleweight title challenger at UFC 297?

Sean Strickland is UFC’s middleweight champion, he captured UFC middleweight champion after he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, Strickland is set to defend his UFC middleweight championship and headline UFC’s first major pay-per-view, UFC 297. Strickland is set to face Dricuss Du Plessis.

Dricuss Du Plessis 29 years old, is a South African mixed martial artist competing in UFC’s middleweight championship. Du Plessis started his journey in combat at the age of five when he started training in Judo and then at the age of twelve, he started training for wrestling and started practicing kickboxing at fourteen.

At the age of seventeen Du Plessis became the first South African to win the Gold WAKO world championship. Plessis even played Rugb at his school year. He dropped out of college last year to pursue his mixed martial arts career.

In 2015, Dricuss Du Plessis made his professional mixed martial arts debut at EFC Africa. Till 2017, Dricuss Du Plessis captured championships in two divisions Welterweight and Middleweight division.

Du Plessis made his UFC debut in 2020 at UFC Fight Night 179 and won the fight by first-round knockout. Plessis has an impressive professional record of 20 wins and only 2 losses.

Dricuss Du Plessis’s mixed martial arts record

1. EFC Africa 21 - May. 23, 2013

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Tshikangu Makuebo

- Method: Knee Injury

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:18

2. EFC Africa 23 - Sept. 12, 2013

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Bruno Mukulu

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:34

3. EFC Africa 24 - Oct. 10, 2013

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. JC Lamprecht

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:54

4. EFC Africa 27 - Feb. 27, 2014

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Donavin Hawkey

- Method: Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:50

5. EFC Africa 33 - Aug. 30, 2014

- LOSS: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Garreth McLellan

- Method: Guillotine Choke

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:12

6. EFC Africa 37 - Feb. 21, 2015

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Daniel

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:50

7. EFC Worldwide 40 - Jun. 6, 2015

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Dino Bagattin

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:33

8. EFC Worldwide 46 - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Bruno Mukulu

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:50

9. EFC Worldwide 50 - Jun. 17, 2016

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Martin van Staden

- Method: Guillotine Choke

- Round: 3

- Time: 3:59

10. EFC Worldwide 56 - Dec. 9, 2016

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Rafał Haratyk

- Method: Guillotine Choke

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:34

11. EFC Worldwide 59 - May 13, 2017

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. José da Rocha Junior

- Method: Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:58

12. EFC Worldwide 62 - Aug. 19, 2017

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Yannick Bahati

- Method: Guillotine Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:30

13. KSW 43: Soldić vs. Du Plessis - Apr. 14, 2018

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Roberto Soldić

- Method: Punches

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:37

14. KSW 45: The Return to Wembley - Oct. 6, 2018

- LOSS: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Roberto Soldić

- Method: Punches

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:33

15. KSW 50: London - Sep. 14, 2019

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Joilton Lutterbach

- Method: Punches

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

16. EFC Worldwide 83 - Dec. 14, 2019

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Brendan Lesar

- Method: Guillotine Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:15

17. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

- Method: Right Cross to Ground & Pound

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:41

18. UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev - Dec. 10, 2022

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:43

19. UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane - Mar. 4, 2023

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Derek Brunson

- Method: Corner Stoppage

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:59

20. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Jul. 8, 2023

- WIN: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker

- Method: Power Jab to Punches

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:23

21. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- UPCOMING BOUT: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

