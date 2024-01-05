Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan reacts to Sean Strickland’s emotional breakdown while recalling childhood trauma

Sean 'Tarzan' Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion. He shocked the entire UFC fanbase after he defeated former UFC champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in 2023. Strickland has always been vocal about his childhood trauma and his abusive father.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently appeared on This Past Weekend w/Theo Von podcast, where he emotionally broke down while talking about his traumatic childhood memories.

Speaking about his father, Strickland said, “One day, it was so f*cked up, that they just got into a bad fight. It was like third, fourth grade, my dad was like, ‘f*ck that, he’s not sleeping in here tonight, kick him out.’ I like army crawled under the bed, and I’m sleeping under the bed.”

Strickland further added, “I’m laying under the bed as they’re fighting because I think my dad was going to kill my mom.”

Sean Strickland has also expressed on the same podcast about thrash-talking and told no one should bring family while talking thrash.

Brother and business partner of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate has reacted to the UFC champion's emotional breakdown.

A X, Fight Heaven account shared a podcast clip, where Sean Strickland shared his traumatic childhood and got emotional.

Tristan Tate quoted the post and said, “Gay” to Sean Strickland for crying and sharing his childhood trauma.

Tate Brothers are best known for expressing their controversial views on various topics including women, how men should live is lives, and more.

When is Sean Strickland fighting next

Sean Strickland's UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293 saw him shockingly defeat Israel Adesanya. Strickland is set to defend his UFC middleweight championship at UFC 297, against Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland's feud is now getting personal, which started at the UFC 2024 press conference, where first Strickland called out Plessis and his coach's relationship.

Plessis then took things to the next level and thrash-talked about Strickland’s childhood trauma and his toxic father.

Plessis said, “You think your dad beat the sh*t out of you? Your dad doesn’t have sh*t on me. Every childhood memory you have is gonna come back when I’m in there with you.”

Later, Sean Strickland and Du Plessis brawled with each other at UFC 296. Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis will main-event UFC 297 and this will be the first title defense of Sean Strickland as the UFC middleweight champion.

