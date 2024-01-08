Sean Strickland injury report: Will the Middleweight Champion sit out of UFC 297 after latest fireworks mishap?

Sean Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion. He captured the UFC middleweight championship after he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 and shocked the world. Other than his mixed martial arts career, Strickland is best known for his outspoken American gimmick.

The 32-year-old, mixed martial artist is scheduled to headline UFC’s first major UFC card. UFC 279 Strickland will defend his UFC middleweight championship for the first time in his title reign after capturing the title at UFC 293.

Tarzan will face Dricuss Du Plessis at the main of UFC 297 on Janaury 20, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada.

In recent times, Strickland and UFC interview and popular YouTube sensation Nina Maria, known by her YouTube channel 'Nina Drama' became close friends. And, both have hung out together many times and posted content on social media.

Nina posted a video on YouTube, which was then taken down from the platform for violating the policies. The video she posted featured UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in it.

In the video, Strickland and Nina alongside some more friends were firing firecrackers at each other.

Surprisingly, Tarzan was not wearing a t-shirt or any safety gear to protect him from the firecrackers.

Strickland injured himself during the firecracker war and suffered minor burns near his elbow and stomach area. Fans are now concerned about his major championship match.

Advertisement

Some fans are suggesting his burns can create problems, and can even turn out to be worse and cause staph infection.

Fans and experts are even calling out Strickland for being irresponsible, and suggesting that if he is not medically fit, UFC should strip him of the UFC middleweight championship. There are no details or reports on his minor burns causing any problems for his major fight.

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan reacts to Sean Strickland’s emotional breakdown while recalling childhood trauma

Sean Strickland’s UFC record

Sean Strickland is currently the UFC champion and number 1 ranked UFC middleweight champion. Strickland has on three-fight win streak now. Tarzan is set to defend his UFC middleweight championship at UFC 297, against Dricuss Du Plessis in a grudge fight.

Sean Strickland’s UFC record

1. UFC 171: Hendricks vs Lawler - Mar. 15, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Robert McDaniel

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:33

2. UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Mousasi - May. 31, 2014

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Luke Barnatt

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir - Feb. 22, 2015

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee - Jul. 15, 2015

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Igor Araujo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 3

- Time: 4:25

5. UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Cowboy - Feb. 21, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Alex Garcia

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 - Jun. 04, 2016

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Tom Breese

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 - Apr. 08, 2017

Advertisement

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Kamaru Usman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

8. UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis - Nov. 11, 2017

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Court McGee

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

9. UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington - May. 12, 2018

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:40

10. UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith - Oct. 27, 2018

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nordine Taleb

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:10

11. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva - Oct. 31, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Marshman

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos - Nov. 14, 2020

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Brendan Allen

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:32

13. UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka - May. 01, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

14. UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland - Jul. 31, 2021

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Uriah Hall

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Feb. 05, 2022

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Jack Hermansson

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

16. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

17. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland - Dec. 17, 2022

- LOSS: Sean Strickland vs Jared Cannonier

Advertisement

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

18. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov - Jan. 14, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

19. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Jul. 01, 2023

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:20

20. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Sep. 09, 2023

Advertisement

- WIN: Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

21. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Matchup: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis