Who Is Giulia? All You Need To Know About Triple H’s New NXT Star

Not every surprise is kept for WrestleMania. Few are outside of it too. On the day of WrestleMania Night 1, WWE signed a renowned Japanese wrestler with the NXT brand. The wrestler is Italian-Japanese professional wrestler, Giulia, best known for her time in World Wonder Ring Stardom.

On April 5, 2024 Giulia was spotted taking photos with the fans at WWE World Convention. On April 6, it was reported Giulia had signed with the WWE and would start with NXT once she is done with all of her planned appearances in Japan. Her picture of shaking hands with WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was viral on social media.

Giulia was also seen sitting at NXT Stand and Deliver show, along with Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal and Rossy Ogawa. But what is the wrestling legacy of the 30-year-old wrestler ?



Who is Giulia ?

Her real name is Eimi Gloria Matsudo. Her father was Italian while mother was Japanese. The family moved to Japan a year after Giulia’s birth. At first, Giulia didn’t aspire to be a wrestler and was instead a manager in an Italian restaurant.

However, in 2017 she decided to try her hands on wrestling, and thus applied to be a trained professional wrestler. She joined the Ice Ribbon Promotion, training under some great Japanese pro wrestlers like Hideki Suzuki, Miro Shirai, and Tsukasa Fujimoto.

After two years of working under Ice Ribbon, she got her break at World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling, where she spent nearly five years. There she has won almost every championship. She is also the longest-reigning Strong Women’s Champion in NJPW history.

According to the Fightful website, WWE was already interested in signing Giulia. The company had been keeping an eye on her in the last few months. And not just WWE, AEW and TNA were also reported to be interested in signing Giulia.

In the last few years, she has won numerous accolades to her name. She is the winner of the 2020 Cinderella Tournament and the 2022 5 star Grand Prix. In 2020, she also won the Tokyo Sports Women’s Wrestling Grand Prize.

From NXT, Giulia will soon move to the major roster of either RAW or SmackDown. There’s absolutely no denying the fact that she can be the next Rhea Ripley or the next Becky Lynch in WWE.

