Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner enjoys immense popularity. The social media influencer stays connected with his fans through social media and keeps them updated about his whereabouts through his regular vlogs. However, in his latest vlog, he made a shocking statement. He titled the video, ‘I Quit Youtube | My Last Vlog’ and talked about his decision to take a break from YouTube.

For all his fans, he is not quitting his vlogging journey, but he mentioned he will be taking a short break. Read on to know why he is making this decision.

Elvish Yadav is taking a break from YouTube

In his vlog, Elvish Yadav mentioned that it’s not the end of his vlogging journey. However, he will be away from YouTube for the next two days and will not upload any vlogs. Explaining the reason behind his decision, he explained he has some health concerns that need to be addressed.

In his words, "For some health issues, abhi mere ko YouTube chhodna padhhega, zyada din ke liye nahhi, maybe for 2-3 days, kya pata wo bhi na chhodna padhey. Wish me all the best and pray that everything goes alright."

Take a look at the picture Elvish Yadav uploaded today:

He also mentioned, “I will have to go through some health procedures.” Since he didn’t provide clarity on the issue, fans of the influencer guessed that he would have to undergo some surgery. Some of them expressed their concerns and wished him better health.

One user wrote, “Get well soon Elvish Yadav! May you be blessed with good health and a quick recovery!” Another commented, “Miss you yaar. Hope you get well soon and get back to work. Praying for your good health.” He didn’t upload any vlogs today, so it seems he will be away for the next two days as well.

Meanwhile, Elvish took to social media last night and uploaded a picture of himself wearing patient scrubs. One of his friends, who is irregularly spotted in his vlogs hanging out together, was also seen behind him. In the next post, he also uploaded a picture and wrote that he was on break from the shoot. This is the latest post uploaded four hours back. So, fans are unsure if the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is busy shooting or has to undergo some health procedures.

