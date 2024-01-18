Who is Kristin Juszczyk? All you need to know about NFL star Kyle’s wife who designed Taylor Swift's viral jacket

Imagine a talent that combines the flair of fashion design with the precision of real estate – that's Kristin Juszczyk for you. Best known as the wife of NFL star Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has carved out her niche, creating waves in the fashion industry. Recently, she grabbed headlines for designing a jacket that caught Taylor Swift's attention, turning it into an overnight sensation.

Who is Kristin Juszczyk?

Born and raised in New York, Kristin Juszczyk embarked on a journey that took her to the University of Rhode Island and Towson University. It was during her time at Towson University in Maryland that her path crossed with Kyle Juszczyk, who was then playing football for the Baltimore Ravens.

Before her rise in the fashion world, Kristin worked as a real estate agent. Her fashion journey took a significant turn when Kyle joined the 49ers, prompting her to leave her real estate career due to licensing challenges in San Francisco. She then launched her online boutique, ORIGIN, in 2018, showcasing a diverse clothing range.

The turning point came one Halloween when she decided to create a costume for herself and Kyle. The success of this project ignited a passion in Kristin, leading her to experiment with game day outfits and other designs, eventually evolving her hobby into a professional pursuit.

Advertisement

How did Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk meet?

While both were in New England for their college years, their paths crossed in Maryland, where Kyle began his NFL journey with the Ravens. After dating for some time, they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York on July 6, 2019.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The couple's love for each other is often shared through affectionate posts on their Instagram accounts, along with their adventures with their adorable puppy, Mozzarella.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk's rise to fame ft. Taylor Swift

Kristin Juszczyk's foray into the fashion world saw her designing custom pieces for renowned personalities. But her work gained widespread recognition when Taylor Swift appeared in a custom Kristin Juszczyk jersey puffer coat. This unique piece, worn at a Kansas City Chiefs Wildcard playoff game, featured the name and number of Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The jacket's innovative design and the way it seamlessly blended sports and fashion elements made it a viral sensation.

Swift, a 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, wearing Kristin's design, was a major win for the designer, given Swift's immense social media influence and dedicated fan base, the Swifties. This exposure positioned Kristin as a designer capable of creating buzz-worthy, personalized fashion statements, and if that wasn’t enough, her husband Kyle didn’t miss a single chance to hype his woman up.

Apart from Taylor Swift, Olympic greatest Simone Biles is another high-profile client of Kristin. Biles, known for her extraordinary achievements in gymnastics, has a strong personal brand that resonates with excellence and elegance. And Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, is also among the celebrities styled by Kristin.

Following her successful design of a custom puffer jacket for Taylor Swift, Kristin created a unique Detroit Lions jacket for actor Taylor Lautner. Lautner, a fan of the Lions, received this Aidan Hutchinson-inspired jacket during a Wild Card Round game.

Kristin's designs are more than just apparel; they're a blend of art and personality, embodying the spirit of each individual who wears them. Her Instagram saw a remarkable 256% growth, evidence of her rising popularity and the high demand for her unique fashion sense.

Advertisement

Also read: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave hand-in-hand after Chiefs' Wild Card win; fans get their aww-moment

Advertisement

Kristin Juszczyk is more than a celebrity spouse; she's a testament to the power of following one's true calling. From the bustling streets of New York to the glittering lights of celebrity events, her journey is a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs. What do you think?