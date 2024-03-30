Who Is Olivier Rioux? All We Need To Know About Tallest Teenager in the World Who Will Play for Florida Gators

Olivier Rioux is making headlines and the Canadian already features in the Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest teenager. The youngster has committed his future to the Florida Gators and he made his announcement on Instagram.

The March Madness fans who had a dilemma about who is going to be their next big guy to keep an eye on after Purdue`s Zach Edey leaves, the answer in Olivier Rioux.

What is the height of Olivier Rioux?

According to Yahoo Sports, Rioux stands seven feet 7.5 inches tall when wearing shoes. At the age of sixteen, his height of seven feet and five inches, presumably without shoes, was recorded when he was first measured by Guinness last year.



Olivier Rioux, who is 17 years old and starting his freshman year, will be the tallest player in the SEC and among the tallest players to ever set foot on the NCAA basketball floor.

What is the background of Olivier Rioux?

The Canadian teenager already got a nickname when he was playing AAU ball at IMG Academy. Olivier Rioux’s nickname is the Montrealer Giant, and he was born on February 2, 2006, into a tall family.

This indicates that his height appears to be the result of good genetics rather than so much of an anomaly. Rioux was born to a six-foot-eight father and a six-foot-two mother. He also has a brother who is six-foot-nine. The young man himself provides the following explanation for his extraordinary height:

"We’re still not 100% sure why I’m so tall - after investigation, doctors could only explain it with the genetics that my family has."

Already taller than the NBA giants

Rioux is already a few inches taller than many of the NBA's tallest players, such as Bol Bol, Victor Wembanyama, and Chet Holmgren.

