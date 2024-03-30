‘He’s Top 5 of All-Time If....’: Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement on Steph Curry; Find Out the Details

Stephen Curry is one name that divides opinions in the world of basketball. The Golden State Warriors superstar is a four-time NBA winner but is not in the GOAT category of basketball players. Let alone the GOAT category, he barely makes it to the top 5 greatest players to grace the game.

Ever since Curry was drafted into the NBA, he changed the game with his revolutionary three-point shooting and has been the key piece in the Warriors' dynasty over the years.

However, Paul Pierce, who is a legend of the game, decided to make a bold statement in a recent podcast.

What did Pierce say?

“If Steph wins one more ring, if Steph wins this year, you gotta throw him in the Top 5 all-time,” Pierce said in All Facts, No Breaks with Keyshawn Johnson. “I mean that there's no denying. If they win this year. … He probably go ahead of Kobe.”

The statement may not go down well with the supporters of Kobe Bryant, as Pierce used to play for the Celtics, who shared a historic rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Achievements of Steph Curry

When the name Curry is included in a discussion, it’s not based on emotions but straight-up facts. Steph has won four championships in eight years. He also secured back-to-back MVP wins in 2015 and 2016.

Curry sits on top of the league's all-time leaderboard for three-pointers made. He is the best shooter ever to play the game of basketball.

Can Curry win his fifth ring?

The answer to the question is yes but it is a very difficult task. The Dubs have struggled throughout the season and it’s highly unlikely that they will challenge for the title this season.

The Warriors are placed in 10th place in the Western Conference as their form has suffered because of injury and inconsistency of their star players.

One important thing is also the age of Steph Curry, who recently turned 36. There are speculations over this being the final season of Green, Thompson, and Curry together. The three players who helped the Warriors create their dynasty.

If Curry can overcome the challenges and win his fifth ring, it would be hard not to agree with Paul Pierce and throw Curry’s name in the top 5 players of all time.

