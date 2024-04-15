Who Was Offered UFC Lightweight Championship Fight Against Islam Makhachev Before Dustin Poirier? Find Out

UFC fans witnessed one of the best mixed martial arts events ever last weekend. UFC 300 had speculator fights on the card, and every performer at the event gave their best to deliver the show Dana White promised to fans.

The main card featured UFC fighters Alex Pereira, Justin Geathje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and more. Fans were highly anticipated for three fights, including the main event for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship between Champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hills and the match for the BMF championship between Justin Geathje and Max Holloway.

Another exciting match was between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Olivera and Arman Tsarukyan for the number one contenders against UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan showcased high-level performance against world-class mixed martial artists like Charles Oliveira and defeated the former champion.

After the successful UFC 300 event, Dana White announced significant fights, including the return of Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev.

Dana White announced the return of Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, and Khamzat, three of the UFC's significant stars.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachav is set to defend his championship for the third time against Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 302. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

First Option For Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

But Dustin Poirier was not the first choice to face Islam Makhachev. Manager of Arman Tsarukyan told UFC immediately offered them the championship in June after Arman won against Charles Oliveira.

Advertisement

Arman Tsarukyan's manager said, "The fight with Islam Makhachev on June 1 was offered to us – this happened immediately after the fight against Charles Oliveira."

Arman Tsarukyan and his team rejected the offer for the simple reason of rejecting the UFC Lightweight championship for a short time and what Arman wants after the Charles Oliveira fight. The event was just months away in June when Islam Makhachev aimed to return, and then Dustin Poirier was given the championship shot.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Drake Make After Winning His Bet on Alex Pereira at UFC 300?