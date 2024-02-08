Who's on the Lineup? NBA Unveils 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters and Coaches

Today, ESPN and the NBA revealed the player line-ups and coaching staff for the forthcoming 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

This star-studded game is set to happen on Friday, February 16, at 7 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Indiana.

The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN app and boasts an impressive roster that spreads across music, sports, and film industries.

Some of the notable figures confirmed for the Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity include Jennifer Hudson, the female EGOT winner NBA champion Metta World Peace, NFLwarts Micah Parsons, and CJ Stroud, and IndyCar Series competitor Conor Daly.

Renowned musicians like Grammy nominees AJ McLean, Walker Hayes, SiR, and Adam Blackstone will also grace the event, alongside Emmy Award achiever Lily Singh.

Actors Dylan Wang and Quincy Isaiah, popular streamer Kai Cenat, content pioneer Tristan Jass, hoops trickster Jack Ryan, and James Beard Award victor chef Kwame Onwuachi complete the list of celebrities involved.

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic High Jump Champion, and Latin American Music Award honoree Anuel AA will be making their comeback for the second time in the Celebrity Game.

Adding to the mix, each team will also include a star from the WNBA two-time champion and five-time Seattle Storm All-Star Jewell Loyd, and Phoenix Mercury guard and WNBA Champion Natasha Cloud will be present on the rival rosters.

Who's on the Roster and What's in Store for the Broadcast: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Preview?

This year, a new face-off will occur between First Take co-star and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe, and ESPN NBA Analyst and First Take star, Stephen A. Smith.

They will be joined by co-coaches; the Grammy Award-winning artist, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, who also co-stars on ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli.

Their competition will be Team Stephen A, with coaches A'ja Wilson, the two-time WNBA Champion and M.V.P. and the global icon and five-time Grammy Award-winner, Lil Wayne.

Highlighting this year's game is the groundbreaking LED court featuring unlimited animation capabilities, including dynamic three-point line visuals and extreme court graphics.

Fan-favorites Ruffles® 4-Point Ridgeline and Ruffles® Crunch Time will make a comeback.

The game will also introduce the Ruffles® Flamin’ Hot Challenge, a minute-long relay-style shooting contest. You can learn more about the event on the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game website.

The presentation of the M.V.P. trophy and game broadcasts will be hosted by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth who will also carry out exclusive interviews with celebrities, coaches, players, and guests.

Ryan Ruocco will be in charge of the play-by-play commentary and analysts Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt will return, along with a special appearance from Pat McAfee.

