The historic moment in basketball - Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game took place on March 2, 1962, when Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks.

That night, Chamberlain rewrote history by shattering multiple records, including points scored, field goals, and free throws in a single game.

His teammates ensured that he kept receiving the ball while the crowd collectively urged him to hit the 100-point mark.

He finally reached this monumental score with only 46 seconds left in the game.

From an impressive stat line of shooting 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the free-throw line, Chamberlain's performance was simply astonishing.

Besides, he also contributed with 25 rebounds and two assists.

This game is still regarded as one of the greatest feats in basketball history, emblematic of Chamberlain's legendary career that boasts an average of 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game.

However, the accuracy of the record has raised eyebrows in the absence of a complete video, a few photographs, and limited eyewitness accounts. The scarcity of visual proof has led to skepticism about the genuineness of this extraordinary achievement.

Records show the precise number of attendees at Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game. The match happened on March 2, 1962, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and accommodated a total of 4,124 viewers.

All this chatter began when an old clip of Boston Red Sox Rookie, Babe Ruth from 1914 spread like wildfire on X (formerly Twitter).

This led to queries about the authenticity of Wilt Chamberlain's game footage; some critics labeled it a joke, promoting Kobe Bryant's 81-point game as the supreme individual performance in NBA history.

Following are the varied public reactions after the video of Babe Ruth surfaced online.

Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game: Uncovering the Evidence

Less than 7-8% of Wilt Chamberlain's entire career was captured on film, leaving the historic 100-point game undocumented.

However, various sources corroborate the achievement, including historical accounts, statistical records, and eyewitness reports.

Despite the limited video evidence, substantial proof of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game exists through box scores, contemporary articles, and eyewitness testimony.

Additionally, a photo of Chamberlain with "100" written on a piece of paper further supports the accomplishment.

Technological limitations and the NBA's lesser prominence in 1962 meant that many games, including this one, were not recorded.

However, radio broadcasts and a video available on YouTube offer glimpses into the match.

NBA Financial Turmoil Amidst Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game

Historical evidence supports the NBA's financial struggles in 1962, with both the NBA and the ABL facing financial difficulties at the time.

Several sources, including a Wikipedia article on Jerry Lucas and an article on the Celtics–Lakers rivalry, mention the financial challenges the NBA was experiencing during that time.

Additionally, an article about Manute Bol on Sudan Tribune and a piece about Elgin Baylor on Lakeshowlife also point out the NBA's financial struggles in the early 1960s.

Despite facing a lackluster group of centers, receiving constant feeds from his teammates at the expense of their statistics, and witnessing the game's unusual dynamics as the clock approached triple zeros, Wilt still managed to score 100 points.

This achievement shouldn't be underestimated, regardless of the circumstances.

No player in NBA history has ever come closer than 19 points to his record-setting total, and he's widely regarded as holding one of the sport's unbreakable records.

What Wilt accomplished was extraordinary, and it deserves to be celebrated and honored for as long as basketball exists.

