Why Bray Wyatt Was Not Inducted into Hall of Fame 2024; Father Mike Rotunda Reveals Real Reason

Last year, on August 24, 2023, news shocked the entire world of professional wrestling when former WWE champion and current WWE head of creative informed WWE Universe about the tragic passing away of former WWE champion Bray Wyatt.

Eaters of the World died at just 36. He was best known for his creative storylines and innovations in the world of professional wrestling.

WWE fans highly expected that WWE would induct Bray Wyatt into the Hall of Fame 2024 class. But WWE did not induct Bray Wyatt into the class of Hall of Fame 2024. Instead, they inducted the father and uncle of Bray Wyatt, Mike Rotunda, and Barry Windham into the Hall of Fame 2024.

Recently, while talking to SportsKeeda, father of Bray Wyatt, Mike Rotunda expressed his views on WWE not inducting Bray Wyatt this year and the possible reason behind it.



Mike Rotunda said, “With Windham passing, I thought they were gonna immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be in at some point. I think WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us.”

“We got a call from WWE and they said Hunter wanted to do a Zoom call. We were thinking they were gonna tell us what was gonna happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said, ‘You guys are gonna get inducted. You and Barry were a part of the first WrestleMania show. It’s very flattering obviously and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it.”

Advertisement

The Reason Behind Bray Wyatt’s Death

Bray Wyatt’s death shocked all those WWE fans out there. Windham made his anticipated return a year before his death at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. His last wrestling match came at Summer Slam 2023 against LA Knight in a pitch-black match.

After Bray Wyatt’s death, on behalf of Wyatt’s family, Fightful reported the real reason behind Bray Wyatt’s sudden death.



“ I was permitted to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda Bray Wyatt got COVID exacerbated heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away” revealed a report by Fightful.

List of WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee’s 2024

WWE conducts a Hall Of Fame ceremony on the night before WrestleMania and honors the business legends who contributed to the rise of the WWE company. This year will mark the 31st edition of the Hall of Fame ceremony, and this will be the 25th class into WWE's Hall of Fame.

This year's Hall Of Fame 2024 ceremony will take place on the night before WrestleMania XL on April 5, 2024, at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Wells Fargo Center. Here is the list of WWE Hall Of Famer Inductees for 2024.

Paul Heyman Bull Nakano The US Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham) Muhammad Ali Thunderbolt Patterson Lia Maivia

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 40: Top 3 Potential Shocking Endings