Why Did John Cena and Nikki Bella Call Off Their Marriage? All you Need To Know About Former WWE Couple

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s love life once gave couples their relationship goals. In WWE, their love story became part of storylines, and at one WrestleMania, Cena even proposed to Nikki Bella. The couple started their relationship in 2012 and went on to be with each other for the next six years.

However, all of this got over before anyone could even realize what actually happened. The couple broke up all of a sudden in 2018 leaving the fans shell-shocked. While everyone thought that Cena and Nikki Bella were just about to get married, the two broke which was devastating for their fans.



Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella not marry?

While John Cena has been mum about his break-up, Nikki Bella has given a detailed account about this in her book, Incomparable, which she wrote with her twin sister Brie Bella. Nikki Bella revealed that the major reason why the two didn’t continue their relationship or marriage is mainly because of Cena’s non-commitment to a family life which she always wanted.

In her book, Nikki Bella has clearly stated that they "struggled to align" their goals for the relationship which became a major obstacle in their marriage. She said that she tried as hard as she could to suppress her desires of a family and children with Cena, but she never let it out because she thought she would lose her love.

"Rather than turn and face that, I pushed it under the carpet and figured I could pretend like it wasn't there. Because I was terrified of losing my love, I stuffed my desire for marriage and kids as deep as I could," Nikki Bella wrote.

She said that Cena had already made it clear that marriage and kids “weren’t on the menu for him”. She explained that she lost herself, during the relationship with Cena. "By continually putting him first, and choking my own voice back, I didn't give him the respect of actually hearing about how I was doing," US Weekly quoted Nikki Bella.

She exclaimed that Cena throughout the relationship didn’t get what she desired. “He had no idea I wasn't getting what I needed because I never said anything." She said that she was convinced that she needed to fit "into the contours of Cena's very busy and big life. That was paramount to me, pleasing and keeping him content, not voicing my own needs," Nikki wrote in her book.



What did John Cena say about the break-up?

While Nikki Bella poured out her heart in her book, Cena spoke about it only in a couple of instances. The 46-year-old former WWE Champion revealed that his break-up with Nikki Bella just broke his heart. Speaking to the US website Today in 2018, Cena said that it had been very difficult for him.

"It's been very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere — or, for me, it was out of nowhere — and anyone who's experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings," he said.

Cena then said that he still loved her, and would like to marry her and have children with her. Even though it was Cena’s reluctance to start a family that became a reason for his split with Nikki Bella, he later revealed that his views have evolved.

“I was hanging onto just stubbornness — 'I won't have kids' — and it took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be, like, 'Why? This person is my No. 1, and it's something that's very valuable to her. Of course, we can do this!',“ Today quoted Cena.

Cena however, also said that he is a “horrible communicator”, and might just not be able to communicate what he really wanted to tell her. In the end, they just separated leaving each other heart-broken.

Today, Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh while Nikki Bella is married to Artem Chigvintsev. While Cena married Shariatzadeh in October 2020, Nikki Bella married Artem in 2022. The famous WWE couple went their own ways, and their beautiful love story had a tragic end.

What are John Cena and Nikki Bella doing now?

Nikki Bella retired from professional wrestling in 2023 and is a mother to a four-year-old child. The former WWE Diva star had her WWE run from 2007-2023. She currently hosts the game show, Barmageddon.

John Cena too has not been wrestling full time, and his focussing on his Hollywood career, making sporadic appearances in WWE. He last showed up at WWE WrestleMania 40 at the main-event to save Cody Rhodes from the Bloodline. Reports have also emerged lately that WrestleMania 41 could also be the final in-ring appearance of Cena.

