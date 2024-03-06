Why Did Josh Allen Ditch Hailee Steinfeld In Car During Their Paris trip? NFL Star's Answer Leaves Fans In Stitches

In a rather rare occurrence, Josh Allen has taken to X. It seems like he's genuinely hoping that fans can forgive and forget. What could have possibly brought him back to X during the offseason?

Josh Allen’s Tweet Leaves Fans In ‘Splits’

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has been in Paris, France for a minute enjoying some downtime with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. All he could have possibly wished for was some much-deserved time away from the tabloids. Well, that and some strong pair of pants.

Allen found himself back in the social media chaos after this tweet:

This X post, though hilarious, is a headscratcher if read out of context. With context, however, this post is all the more amusing.

Josh Allen Pulls a Barry Allen And Races Away From The ‘Flashes’

A video clip surfaced online that shows Allen hurrying out of a vehicle leaving Steinfield behind. Fans have interpreted this action as a lack of chivalry and trolled him for the same.

Allen decided to step in with a simple explanation- a wardrobe malfunction. At the end of the day, paparazzi or not, most people would make a bee-line for cover in a similar situation. So, even though the video was misinterpreted by many, with context it seems like a reasonable reaction to a ripped pair of pants.

Hail Marys and Hobby Hassles

This isn’t the first time Josh Allen has come under public scrutiny. While his performance on the field has been largely celebrated and discussed, his hobbies have been critiqued in ‘capital letters’ more than once, especially his love for golf. Dating a celebrity is likely to add another layer of public interest and even unwanted criticism.

