Is Kim Kardashian Planning on Getting Married To Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr? Find Out

The NFL is known for touchdowns, tackles, and even an occasional social media firestorm. But lately, love seems to be in the air. Be it Travis and Taylor or Josh and Hailee, the couples seem to be in the eye of the storm. The latest couple to enter this arena? Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Why Did Josh Allen Ditch Hailee Steinfeld In Car During Their Paris trip? NFL Star's Answer Leaves Fans In Stitches

Spotted: Kim and Odell on a Casual Stroll or Is It More?

It all started when Kim and Odell were seen together on Independence Day. Since then, they've been spotted hanging out here and there throughout the season, according to sources. Despite the frequent sightings, these two are taking it slow.

Kris Jenner Keeps Us Up With The Kardashians

Momager Kris Jenner, recently dished on the fam's love lives at a charity event. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said that they are ‘all having fun’ and ‘neither of them are looking to jump into something serious’ anytime soon. While Kim Kardashian, mother of 4, was last linked to Pete Davidson, Beckham formerly dated model Lauren Wood, who is the mother of his son.

Advertisement

Only time will tell if Kim and Odell are the real deal or just a hot minute in the spotlight.

Is Kendall Jenner Going To Be Back On the NBA Stands

Kris Jenner was asked about one other Kar-Jenner- Kendall Jenner. There have been some strong reports that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rekindling their romance. They reportedly split in November 2022. Are things looking towards a restart? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Complete Relationship Timeline

As of now the Kardashians are keeping up with sports and having the time of their lives doing so.

Odell’s On The Market

In other news, Odell's future on the field is uncertain with the Free Agency frenzy. But things could look up owing to his solid comeback with the Ravens after the ACL tear. So Raven’s wide receiver is on the market, not just for love.

ALSO READ: Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Leaving Baltimore Ravens to Move Closer to GF Kim Kardashian as ‘He Sees a Future With Her’