Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Go On SECRET Date In $20 Million Car Just 3 Weeks Before Hinted Oscars Entry

Now that there's a very long wait until the NFL regular season kicks off, players are spending time with their loved ones. While Travis Kelce is in Australia supporting Taylor Swift, Josh Allen is sneaking in his share of dates with Hailee Steinfeld. The two were recently spotted sneaking out for a date in Hailee's $20 million car.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are spotted on a secret date as they drive in Hailee Steinfeld's Range Rover

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are rarely spotted together, considering the fact that they want to keep their relationship as private as possible. But every now and then, they get clicked together by fans and paparazzi. For example, they were recently spotted together in Hailee Steinfeld's car.

A fan page of Hailee Steinfeld, shared a picture of the BumbleBee actress and Josh Allen, driving through New York City in Hailee's $20 million Range Rover car. Hailee Steinfeld was seen sitting in the passenger seat while Josh Allen drove the car to their secret date destination.

Or maybe they were just on a long drive, considering how stressful of a year it was for Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills lost their chances to reach the Super Bowl in the playoffs. So just like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are trying to spend as much time together.

However, the only difference between Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's relationship, and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is privacy. While Trav and TayTay are keeping it open for the world, Josh and Hailee are pretty cautious about keeping their relationship private.

Josh Allen hinted at going to the Oscars 2024 with Hailee Steinfeld

The pictures of them enjoying a drive in Hailee Steinfeld's $20 Million Range Rover come just a few weeks before Oscars 2024. Hailee Steinfeld's movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is nominated for the Oscars 2024. So, she would definitely be there at the award show.

Josh Allen, during his star appearance on Kay Adams' show Up & Adams , was asked if he'd be wearing Enchanté during the Oscars. The Buffalo Bill's star replied, "Maybe." Enchanté is his friend's brand. But what's important is that, with this "Maybe," he gave out a strong hint of coming to the Oscars.

And if he's coming to the Oscars and Hailee Steinfeld is also walking on the red carpet, there's a very good chance that we might finally get to see them together. What do you think?