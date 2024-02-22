Josh Allen’s Dating History - From His High School Crush to Dating an Academy Award Nominee

Josh Allen is the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, who isn't only famous for being an NFL athlete but also as the current boyfriend of Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld. However, Hailee Steinfeld isn't the only one he has been romantically linked with. Here are the details of Josh Allen's dating history.

Josh Allen’s Dating History

On the record, Josh Allen’s dating history includes only two women. One is Hailee Steinfeld whom he is currently dating and the other one is his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams. It seems that not a short time after Josh broke up with Brittany Williams, he started dating Hailee Steinfeld.

Or if not dating, they were at least linked to be connected romantically. Speaking of links, rumors started swirling about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld being an item on May 25, 2023. This was right after Josh ended his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams, whom he had been dating since 2017.

Brittany Williams: 2017 - 2023

Josh Allen began dating Brittany Williams in 2017, after meeting at a family reunion held at the NFL star's restaurant when they were around 17 or 18 years old. But, interestingly enough, they were already acquainted with each other prior to that.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen both attended Fresno State University. They were already aware of each other's presence before meeting at the family reunion. Their first kiss took place in the parking lot of a restaurant. But after that day, Josh ghosted Brittany Williams.

Josh Allen returned to Brittany after a year, and they decided to start their relationship afresh. After a year of being together, they embarked on a magical Disneyland date in March 2018. The following year, in 2019, they jetted off to Monaco to experience the thrill of the Grand Prix Formula 1 together.

Throughout their relationship, they traveled a lot to multiple places and posted a lot of pictures together on their social media. In 2023, Brittany Williams and Josh Allen decided to part ways and end their relationship after six long years of dating.

Everyone found out about Brittany Williams and Josh Allen's split when she deleted all the photos of him from her social media accounts. Going back to the beginning of their relationship, there was no mention of a proposal from either of them.

Josh Allen didn't make his proposal to Brittany Williams public, nor did he announce their breakup. After a couple of months, he was already in a new relationship. A couple of months after breaking up with Brittany Williams, Josh Allen found himself in another relationship. In May 2023, Josh Allen and Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld were rumored to be spending some time together.

Hailee Steinfeld (2023 - Present)

Within just a couple of months of breaking ties with Brittany Williams, Josh Allen was linked with Hailee Steinfeld in May 2023. The two were first spotted together on a date night in NYC on May 25, 2023. That sparked the rumor that there's something going on between the two.

Things took an exciting turn when, only a few days after their initial date, they decided to go out again on May 27, 2023. They were later seen enjoying a meal with friends at Sushi By Bou on May 31, 2023. From then on, they continued to go on numerous dates.

By the first half of the year, it was confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were indeed dating. But there still remains a mystery about who proposed to whom first. Was it Josh Allen who proposed to Hailee Steinfeld or the other way around? There's still no clarity around it.

But there's indeed clarity around the fact that Josh Allen is tired of paparazzi being obsessed with capturing Hailee Steinfeld and the NFL star together. During a podcast episode of Pardon My Take on August 3, 2023, Josh Allen said, "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

On October 12, 2023, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made their first public appearance when they attended the season-starter NHL game. The two were seen in their premium suite at the KeyBank Center, enjoying Buffalo Sabers vs New York Rangers. Rangers won by 5-1.

Fast forward to 2024, Hailee Steinfeld attended the Golden Globes and hinted at her romance with Josh Allen. When a reporter asked "What is it about a sporty man?", she replied by saying, "Listen, what isn't it about? Come on now." This was Hailee Steinfeld dropping hints about her romance.

On February 10, 2024, Josh Allen also dropped some clues during his guest appearance on the Up & Adams show. During the show, Josh hinted at going to the Oscars 2024. Hailee Steinfeld's movie Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is nominated for Oscars. So if Hailee Steinfeld's going, Josh Allen might just tag along.