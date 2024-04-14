Why Did Khabib Nurmagomedov Jump The Fence To Attack Conor McGregor's Teammates After UFC 299?

The well-documented rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is considered to be the most heated feud in the history of the sport. The brawl following their eagerly-awaited fight at UFC 229 is one of the most controversial moments of all time.

Although it is common for fighters to show a sense of respect following bloodshed in the octagon, Nurmagomedov and McGregor failed to share the said respect.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked Conor McGregor’s team after UFC 229 fight

The UFC 229 held in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas broke a lot of records due to its action-packed card and the staunch rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor that transcended from business to personal matters.

Although the Irishman managed to catch Nurmagomedov, the Russian fighter ultimately took home the victory via a submission in the fourth round. When the fans expected The Eagle to walk away after the win, Khabib exceeded their expectations and started to chew out the Irishman.

The fighter then proceeded to jump the cage and attack Dillion Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor. This was due to the alleged racist remarks that Danis had made before UFC 229.

Later on, the Russian fighter also revealed his hatred toward McGregor’s team. The Former UFC Champion expressed his dissatisfaction irrespective of dominating the Dubliner throughout their highly-anticipated bout.

The ruckus failed to stop at Nurmagomedov’s attack on Dillion Danis. Following the brutal scuffle, McGregor was jumped by a few of Khabib’s sparring partners.

According to The Guardian, this led to Khabib Nurmagomedov being fined $500,000 and Conor McGregor with a $50,000 penalty and a six-month suspension from fighting.





Khabib Nurmagomedov spills the tea on aftermath of Conor McGregor brawl at UFC 229

The scuffle at UFC 229 also saw police getting involved. The teams of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were immediately escorted out of the venue and were told to stay in their respective locker rooms.

Years after the incident, The Eagle revealed the aftermath of the controversial brawl at UFC 299 on the Full Send Podcast hosted by YouTubers, The Nelk Boys.

“Governor from Nevada state, he was there,” claimed Nurmagomedov. The scuffle between the teams appeared to be so intense that it attracted the attention of government officials of Las Vegas, who had to get involved with the situation.

“Police come, they lock us in locker room. And two hour, we stay there,” said The Eagle. The former champion also expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision made by the officials and Dana White.

“And, I remember like, Dana White, everybody tell you, ‘yeah you have to stay here,’” revealed the Russian fighter. Nurmagomedov was supposedly told to stay put in the locker room alongside his teammates due to the ruckus caused at the UFC 299 brawl.

Later on, The Eagle revealed his supposed phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nurmagomedov revealed that Putin wanted to speak to the fighter after his victory and the ruckus caused in the arena.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are yet to settle their differences. Years later, both contenders still appear to convey slyt digs at each other on interviews or podcasts.

