Why Does David Njoku’s Luka Doncic-Inspired USD 200,000 Apocalypse Proof Car Have NFL Fans Worried About Him?

By Shayni Maitra
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  02:46 PM IST |  3.1K
David Njoku bought a car (PC: Getty)
David Njoku bought a car (PC: Getty)

On Monday, the United States was abuzz with discussions about the rare total solar eclipse. It was an event that plunged a significant portion of the country into darkness. The spectacle, which won't occur again for another two decades, captured the attention of people across the nation.

However, amid the fascination with the eclipse, conspiracy theories began to circulate. Some suggest that the celestial event could herald an apocalypse or even a shift into a parallel universe. Amid these speculations, NFL star Njoku found himself at the center of attention for an unexpected reason.

David Njoku's NFL Fans Sound Off

Njoku made headlines when it was revealed that he had purchased the Apocalypse Hellfire. It is a heavily modified Jeep Gladiator manufactured by Apocalypse Manufacturing. The vehicle is known for its rugged design and off-road capabilities. This caught the eye of fans after images of a green version owned by the Browns star surfaced online.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Njoku addressed the chatter surrounding the eclipse apocalypse, humorously remarking, "Yall keep talkin' bout this eclipse apocalypse but no one wanna get prepared." His lighthearted comment added a playful twist to the discussion, drawing further attention to his unique vehicle choice.

However, fans couldn't help but wonder about the practicality of Njoku's purchase, particularly in terms of fuel consumption. Speculation about the gas bill for the $200,000 Apocalypse Hellfire abounded, with some estimating a dismal four to six miles per gallon. Surprisingly, the vehicle boasts a more reasonable fuel efficiency of 17–19 miles per gallon, alleviating concerns about its environmental impact.

Browns Star's Unique Car Choice

The Apocalypse Hellfire, with its imposing appearance and formidable specifications, is a testament to Njoku's taste for adventure and readiness for any scenario. Equipped with a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine, custom roll cage, and Kevlar protective coating, the vehicle is as practical as it is striking.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Cross Passed NBA’s 65-Game Mark, NBA Insider Hints USD 346 Million Extension

Njoku's acquisition of the Apocalypse Hellfire adds another dimension to his larger-than-life persona, complementing his on-field success with the Browns. Having recently signed a lucrative contract extension. Njoku continues to make waves both on and off the field, solidifying his status as a star athlete with a flair for the extraordinary.

Also read: Is Luka Dončić Being Looked Over in This Year’s MVP Debate Against Jayson Tatum? Here’s What the Stats Say

