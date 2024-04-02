Is Luka Dončić Being Looked Over in This Year’s MVP Debate Against Jayson Tatum? Here’s What the Stats Say

After a controversial MVP win last season over perennial favorite Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid began his 2023-24 campaign with one thing in mind: absolute domination. Leading into January, Embiid led the MVP Power Rankings by averaging a career-high 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game with a true shooting percentage of 64.5.

But after a serious meniscus injury on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors, Embiid has missed 29 games and is likely out of the MVP race, with Jokic once again taking the top spot.

With the Serbian ahead of the pact, other worthy contenders such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Dončić are not far behind. While the Greek freak and the Joker are in direct competition for the No.1 spot, Doncic and Tatum are locked in a head-to-head battle on who ranks higher in the MVP rankings.

Tatum’s Case for MVP

If we look at Jayson Tatum’s performance throughout the season and his contribution to team success, a clear case can be made for the five-time All-Star winning this year’s MVP award. Arguably the best player in the league’s best team, Tatum is averaging 27.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a career-high 4.9 assists on 60.5% true shooting.

Tatum is a threat on both ends of the floor but has struggled to push the envelope in his recent games, which explains why he hasn’t become a regular name in the MVP conversation.

With thirteen games remaining before the end of the regular season, Tatum needs to average 30 points or more and play exceptional defense in order to make it into the top three of the MVP leaderboard. Seeing Tatum’s capability, there is no reason that he can’t add the MVP award to his trophy case.

Dončić’s Gaudy Numbers

Contrary to Tatum's slight dip in scoring efficiency, Luka Doncic’s scoring efficiency has made him an offensive juggernaut. Averaging a career-high 34 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 61.7% true shooting, Doncic is ahead of Jokic, Giannis, SGA, and Tatum in point-per-game metrics.

Moreover, the Slovenian dropped 73 points earlier this season against Atlanta and is the only player in NBA history to record six straight 30-point triple-doubles and five straight 35-point triple-doubles (source: JJ Reddick).

A decade ago, these numbers would’ve easily had a player winning the MVP award. But in 2024, these stats aren’t enough to win the Michael Jordan Trophy.

With Doncic leading the league in scoring and the Mavericks seated fifth in the Western Conference (as of Apr. 01), we may witness Doncic earning his first MVP award, but that’s highly unlikely.

Both Doncic and Tatum are in the top five of the MVP Leaderboard, but are they likely to lift the MVP trophy this season? Only time will tell.

