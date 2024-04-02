Luka Doncic Cross Passed NBA’s 65-Game Mark, NBA Insider Hints USD 346 Million Extension

The Dallas Mavericks outperformed the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center with a 125-107 win. Luka Doncic dropped a side-leading 47 points on Sunday night to help Mavs surpass the Rockets, breaking their 11-game winning streak.

The game was notable for Luka as he crossed the 65 game mark that the NBA has set in order to be eligible for major awards after the year ends. As already eligible, the star guard will be eying for his maiden MVP award.

Additionally, with his growing and establishing feet on the hard court, the Slovenian will also be potentially eligible to sign a five-year USD 346 million extension in the 2025 offseason.

The ESPN NBA Front Office Insider, Bobby Marks quoted all what is next for Luka Doncic.

In his tweet, he highlighted the gigantic deal amount that would make it the richest in NBA history.

And all the good could only happen next year in 2025 as he could not sign this year as per the year of service criteria, that has to be seven years of service as Ishaan Bhattacharya reported for the Fadeaway World.

Luka Doncic is having the time of his career

Luka Doncic held the Rockets tight with his 47 points that had 12 rebounds to his name with seven assists. He also saw a helpful 24 points from his teammate Kyrie Irving that led the Mavs to their seventh win in a row.

Notably, his outstanding shooting ability was evident as Luka connected on 9 of 16 attempts from beyond the arc, contributing significantly to the team's season-best 24 3-pointers.

His commanding presence on the court was pivotal as he clocked 32 points in the first half alone, setting the tone for the Mavericks' dominant performance throughout the game.

Additionally, Doncic's statistical achievements, averaging 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with an impressive shooting percentage, speaks volume about the time he is having on the court for his team.

Moreover, this exceptional performance has also positioned Doncic as a leading contender for the MVP title.

