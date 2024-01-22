Will Conor McGregor really make UFC return at International Fight Week in June? Dana White reveals

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion, is widely recognized as the face of UFC. He holds the title of being the highest-paid and most-followed UFC fighter in history. McGregor has shattered records with his pay-per-view gates, making history in the sport. Notably, his fights against Khabib Nurmagomedove, Eddie Alvarez, and Dustin Poirier rank among the top 10 most-sold pay-per-views of all time.

In 2021, McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight, marking his last appearance inside the UFC octagon. Unfortunately, the fight came to an abrupt end when McGregor suffered a leg injury, leaving fans and UFC management concerned.

However, McGregor took the necessary steps to recover, undergoing surgery and going through rehabilitation. Now, he is ready to make his highly anticipated return to the UFC octagon.

On New Year's Day, McGregor announced his anticipated return to UFC, he announced he will face Michael Chandler on June 29, in Las Vagas.



“I'd like to announce the return date for myself, the notorious Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week.”

There was no official confirmation from UFC or Dana White about Conor McGregor’s return to UFC.

Dana White has now addressed Conor McGregor's comeback announcement during the UFC 297 press conference. When asked about McGregor's return, the UFC CEO simply stated, "We'll make the announcement when Conor is ready to fight. That's our plan."



Is Conor McGregor upset with UFC?

Conor McGregor has been putting in the work to make a strong comeback since the beginning of 2023. Initially, McGregor and his team had plans to return towards the end of the year, specifically targeting UFC 300. However, there are now reports suggesting that McGregor might not make his comeback at UFC 300 after all.

In November, McGregor joined UFC's anti-drug program and has completed the mandatory 6-month waiting period that all UFC athletes must go through.

During an interview at the boxing event Day Of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia, McGregor openly expressed his frustration and anger towards UFC and Dana White for not providing him with his UFC contract.

“The lads in the UFC aren’t talking any, the lads here (Saudis) are talking many, the lads in the UFC aren’t talking any …Give me something, it was supposed to be April, it was supposed to be December…no one in the history of the fight game has been treated like I’ve been getting treated.”



“Through what I came through to what I bring, they f—ing should open floodgates for me, yeah?” McGregor expressed. “And I’m waiting. I’m waiting and I’m waiting. My patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”

