'Will Do Everything to Ensure They Get Nothing': OJ Simpson’s Estate Executor Makes Bold Statement Targeting the Goldmans

OJ Simpson passed away on March 10, and post his demise, his real estate is being processed towards a $33.5 million payout that was mandated by a civil jury in California almost three decades ago. However, OJ Simpson's executor made a bold statement, targeting the Goldmans, mentioning that he wouldn't let them receive any money from the estates.

What Did OJ Simpson's Executor Say About The Goldmans?

OJ Simpson's longtime attorney Malcolm LaVergne, who is also his executor, filed the ex-NFL star's will on Friday at the Clark County court. According to the document presented, OJ Simpson's estate was placed inside a trust that was made in 2024 before Simpson's death.

According to Nevada Law, if a property exceeds the value of $20,000, then it is mandatory for it to go through the courts. With OJ's assets entering the probate process of the court, the Brown and Goldman families would be the first to get their hands on what Simpson left behind.

Malcolm LaVergne, OJ Simpson's executor, recently made a controversial statement about the Goldman family. "It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing. Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing," LaVergne said via Review-Journal.

OJ Simpson is one of the most controversial NFL players of all time. However, his legacy changed in June 1994 when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. OJ had one of the most famous criminal trials, and he was acquitted by the jury.

A $33.5 million judgment was made against OJ Simpson, which he hasn't paid yet, and now that he's deceased, the money would most likely be retrieved from his estate. However, Simpson's will includes his four children and states that anyone who challenges the will will receive $1.