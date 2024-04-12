When A Juror From OJ Simpson Case CONFESSED The Verdict Was Payback For Rodney King Case

Post O.J. Simpson's death, a video resurfaced in which one of the jury members of his trial could be spotted admitting that 90% of the jury believed he was guilty but they still let him free.

By Shanu Singh
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:53 PM IST |  6.6K
Image Courtesy: Getty
Image Courtesy: Getty

O.J. Simpson had one of the biggest and most controversial murder trials of all time. The former NFL player was set free from the double murder charges of his wife and her friend. After O.J.'s death a short chip from the interview of one of the jury members has resurfaced, claiming the jury knew he was convinced. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

90% Of The Jury In O.J. Simpson's Trial Was Convinced He Was Guilty

O.J. Simpson's infamous trial had the most controversial ending and something that the world still cannot digest to date. The controversial ex-NFL player died on April 10, and after his death, an old video of the jury members of the O.J. Simpson trials has resurfaced. 

Related Stories

Throwback to OJ Simpson Confessing to Murder Using a Knife While Describing Crime Scene
sports
Throwback to OJ Simpson Confessing to Murder Using a Knife While Describing Crime Scene
Kim Kardashian's CONTROVERSIAL Take on OJ Simpson Post Ex-49ers Death Resurfaces
sports
Kim Kardashian's CONTROVERSIAL Take on OJ Simpson Post Ex-49ers Death Resurfaces

Also Read: Report: OJ Simpson's Kids Signed NDAs As Ex-49ers RB Took Last Breaths on Deathbed

The video is from the making of 'O.J.: Made in America', a documentary by ESPN, when Carrie Bess, the juror sat down to talk about the case. In the short video clip, Carrie Bess could be seen confessing that the O.J. Simpson's trial verdict was more like a "payback". 


Carrie Bess admitted that 90% of the jury members in the trial knew that OJ was guilty. But the reason behind this verdict was a lesson. It was the payback that the jury gave to the police officials who were set free in the famous Rodney King case. 

Rodney Glen King was an African-American man, famously known as the victim of police brutality. On March 3, 1991, Rodney Glen King was badly beaten by the police officials of LAPD while he was getting arrested for high speed while being intoxicated. 

Also Read: O.J. Simpson’s Net Worth - How the Ex-NFL Player Makes Money in 2024? 

Someone captured the video of the incident and it went viral among media outlets. There was a jury, which set free the police officers who were involved in the beating. Carrie Bess admitted that it was payback for that case. Even though it's been a year, the controversy still remains relevant to many.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh is a versatile

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles