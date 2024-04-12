When A Juror From OJ Simpson Case CONFESSED The Verdict Was Payback For Rodney King Case

O.J. Simpson had one of the biggest and most controversial murder trials of all time. The former NFL player was set free from the double murder charges of his wife and her friend. After O.J.'s death a short chip from the interview of one of the jury members has resurfaced, claiming the jury knew he was convinced.

90% Of The Jury In O.J. Simpson's Trial Was Convinced He Was Guilty

O.J. Simpson's infamous trial had the most controversial ending and something that the world still cannot digest to date. The controversial ex-NFL player died on April 10, and after his death, an old video of the jury members of the O.J. Simpson trials has resurfaced.

Also Read: Report: OJ Simpson's Kids Signed NDAs As Ex-49ers RB Took Last Breaths on Deathbed

The video is from the making of 'O.J.: Made in America', a documentary by ESPN, when Carrie Bess, the juror sat down to talk about the case. In the short video clip, Carrie Bess could be seen confessing that the O.J. Simpson's trial verdict was more like a "payback".

Carrie Bess admitted that 90% of the jury members in the trial knew that OJ was guilty. But the reason behind this verdict was a lesson. It was the payback that the jury gave to the police officials who were set free in the famous Rodney King case.

Rodney Glen King was an African-American man, famously known as the victim of police brutality. On March 3, 1991, Rodney Glen King was badly beaten by the police officials of LAPD while he was getting arrested for high speed while being intoxicated.

Also Read: O.J. Simpson’s Net Worth - How the Ex-NFL Player Makes Money in 2024?

Someone captured the video of the incident and it went viral among media outlets. There was a jury, which set free the police officers who were involved in the beating. Carrie Bess admitted that it was payback for that case. Even though it's been a year, the controversy still remains relevant to many.