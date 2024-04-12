Worried Klay Thompson Fans Skip School to Meet Him After Warriors Bench the Star Player; Senior VP Steps In

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in Thursday night's game by 100-92. The win saw a side leading 22 points from Steph Curry whereas he was missing his partner Klay Thompson.

Thompson was rested for the game and remained on the bench throughout. However, there was a developing story in the stands that no one was aware of.

Joe Walker, an avid fan of the Warriors and father of two passionate boys, in conversation with the NBC Sports Bay Area, revealed that he got the match tickets months ago as a Christmas present for his two sons, Gus and Mac.

Additionally, he also detailed in his tweet that they were unaware of Klay Thompson being benched for the game as they made sure to check the injury report before the game.

Soon after finding out that their favorite player was not playing that night, Joe tweeted about the whole thing and tagged the official X account of the Warriors and Thompson as well.

The disheartened father wrote: “This as gutting as it gets-12 hour round trip, 2 days skipped school, 2 vacation days, boys spent 3 hours on Klay signs, $2500 spent & @warriors sit @KlayThompson at the last moment. My kids are crying. Damn. Did everything right to avoid this. Wasn’t on the injury report last night.”

Surprisingly, not too long after the tweet was posted, Raymond Ridder, the Senior Vice President of Communications of the Golden State Warriors, replied to the tweet asking for the seat location of the Walker father-son trio.

Soon after everything was coordinated, Mac and Gus finally got their moment. Along with their favorite Klay Thompson, the whole Warriors squad made sure to meet the young enthusiastic fans and got pictures clicked, all thanks to Ridder for making the arrangement.

