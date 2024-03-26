WrestleMania 40 Report: WWE Drops Major Easter Eggs on Raw - What's the Reason Behind It?

WWE fans are now just one week and four days away from witnessing the showcase of immortals' WrestleMania 40. This year's WrestleMania XL will occur on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WWE Universe is witnessing the end of build-ups for storylines for WrestleMania 40, this year's main-event attraction is the storyline angle between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, The Rock promised Cody Rhodes that he would make him bleed till the end of the night. At the ending moments of Monday Night Raw, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa launched an attack on Cody Rhodes backstage.

The Rock interfered and launched a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes. The Brahma Bull attacked Cody Rhodes multiple times with trash cans and took him to the parking area, banged his head multiple times into his American Nightmare's custom WWE track, and busted his head open.

While The Rock was attacking Cody Rhodes in the parking area, the WWE camera panned at an angle where, in the background, there was a track with the faces of two of The Rock's biggest rivals. John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin are some of the top WWE superstars rumored to return at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Bloodline at WrestleMania 40.

A recent report by WrestleVotes has suggested that WWE Dropped a significant easter egg by showing Stone Cold and John Cena at Raw on the truck.

"Everything is done on purpose. Two weeks out from WrestleMania, the backdrop of these WM 'specific' trucks last night would have sufficed. I'll leave it at that" Via WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes even posted a picture of WrestleMania 40 Truck featuring Charlotte Flair, who is currently out due to a knee injury, hinting that Stone Cold, John Cena, and Charlotte Flair could return at WrestleMania 40, leaving fans excited.

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

So far WWE has announced a total of 10 matches for two nights of the WrestleMania 40 mega-event. According to a report, WWE will announce four more matches for WrestleMania 40 and will make seven matches per night for WrestleMania 40. Here are all ten matches for WrestleMania 40.

1. The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match

2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

6. Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

7. The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

8. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

9. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match

10. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Championship

