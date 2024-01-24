WWE RAW Netflix deal: Everything you need to know about the massive USD 5 billion move

The start of the year 2024 has been full of surprises from The Rock vs Roman Reigns’s dream match at WrestleMania 40 updates, The Rock was appointed as the board member of TKO Group to WWE announcing a future partnership with Netflix

WWE and Netflix dropped a bombshell a couple of hours before on their social media accounts, For a couple of months there were rumors of WWE getting a new deal for WWE Monday Night Raw. some of the potential groups interested in dealing with WWE were Warner Brothers and Disney.

“ Raw is getting in the ring with Netflix! Starting in January 2025, Netflix will exclusively stream WWE Raw in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America. Every single week, all year long. “ Via Netflix Twitter account

A report by Variety suggests WWE and Netflix are tied for 10 years in a massive deal of 5 billion dollars. WWE Raw will be on Netflix from 2025 next year.



In the press released document Neflix informed fans, that not only Monday Night Raw but SmackDown, NXT, Primum live events, and special shows will be on Netflix.



ALSO READ: Vince McMahon and Triple H react to Dwayne Johnson's appointment in TKO's Board of Directors



Major changes after the WWE and Netflix deal

Some reports even suggest WWE and Netflix are planning some special Netflix WWE original documentaries as well which will go live in 2025.



WWE President Nick Khan expressed his views on the Netflix and WWE deal, “In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling. We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”



Nick Khan even revealed on Patt McAfee's Show, that Raw will be on Mondays only after it goes to Netflix in 2025.

Advertisement

WWE’s Chief Content Officer and former WWE champion Triple H has also reacted to the major step, “This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take WWE to new heights. Thrilled to bring WWE Raw to Netflix, coming January 2025. Now we change the game.”





Some reports even indicate WWE’s Raw will be a three-hour-long show and break free for subscribers.



Another report by BWE suggested there was a massive celebration at WWE headquarters. “ An all-employee meeting was held earlier. For many reasons. Rock, Netflix, plans. Paul promised the future would segue the company into new horizons. Lots of promises, and everyone is excited. Great times. A new chapter.”



WrestleVotes further added to the report that even The Rock visited WWE headquarters to celebrate with employees and talents.

What's your reaction to WWE and Netflix's massive deal? comment down below



ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson net worth: How The Rock went from 7 dollars in his pocket to breaking highest earning record