Vince McMahon and Triple H react to Dwayne Johnson's appointment in TKO's Board of Directors

Former WWE champion and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most followed individuals in the world. He initially gained name and fame from the family profession of professional wrestling.

He managed to become WWE’s biggest star time and then made a transition in Hollywood and had a massive run successful run there as well. He became part of some of the biggest global hits including The Fast and Furious series, The Rampage, Hercules, Jumanji, and many more.

Additionally, The Rock owns multiple businesses from his own production house to his beverage drinks and many more. But he always referred to WWE and professional wrestling as his home, the place where it all started.

In recent times The Brahma Bull has appeared on WWE television more frequently he recently made his return at Raw Day 1 edition and hinted at his potential match with his cousin Roman Reigns.

Now a recent report suggests, that Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson has been named as a board member of TKO Group. He has also granted full ownership of the name “The Rock” which was earlier owned by WWE.



TKO Group’s board of directors has been extended to 13 members including new members Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Brad Keywell.



Triple H reacts to The Rock joining TKO Group



Head of Creatives and former WWE champion Triple H has reacted on The Rock joining the TKO Group, he expressed his views via his official Twitter account.



“An incredibly exciting day for our business. TKO Group continues to grow bigger and better every day. Welcome to the team, The Rock” Triple H expressed.

Vince McMahon reacts to The Rock joining TKO Group

Former WWE chairman and current TKO Group executive chairman Vince McMahon has also expressed his views on Dwayne Johnson joining the boards of directors.



“An incredibly exciting day for our business. TKO Group continues to grow bigger and better every day. Welcome to the team, The Rock.” Vince McMahon expressed.

TKO Group CEO Ariel Emanuel reacts to The Rock joining TKO Group

Ariel Emanuel the CEO of Endeavor and TKO Group has also reacted to The Brahma Bull joining the team as board of directors.



“I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO’s Board. Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO.” Enamel expressed.



