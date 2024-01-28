Cody Rhodes wins Royal Rumble 2024: How many WWE stars have won it back to back and who has most wins?

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has done it once again. Rhodes is heading to the WrestleMania 40 main event to finally end his story of becoming the first-ever WWE champion in his family.

Cody Rhodes won Royal Rumble 2024, The American Nightmare won the second Royal Rumble in a row, he was the winner of Royal Rumble 2023 and now he won the Royal Rumble 2024 in a row second time.



The agenda of Cody Rhodes is looking clear so far. He challenged Roman Reigns immediately after winning Royal Rumble 2024, after pointing at the WrestleMania XL logo he pointed out at Roman Reigns who was sitting in the VIP lounge and was watching the matchup.

Cody Rhodes broke a 26-year record of winning Royal Rumble in a row back to back. The last man to achieve the record was Stone Cold Steve Austin. There are a total 37 Royal Rumble and only ten of them won Royal Rumble twice including Cody Rhodes. But there are only three other WWE legends and icons to win Royal Rumble back-to-back in a row other than Cody Rhodes.

List of WWE superstars who won Royal Rumble in a row

This year WWE hosted its 37th annual Royal Rumble event. There are a total of 37 Royal Rumble winners from Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Randy Orton, and many more. But not many have managed to win Royal Rumble matches multiple times. Only a handful of WWE superstars have done it, other than Cody Rhodes only 9 other superstars are there who have won the Royal Rumble two times or more than two times in their career.



Stone Cold Steve Austin is the only WWE superstar who won Royal Rumble events more than two times and he holds a record of winning Royal Rumble three times. Other than that only three WWE superstars have won Royal Rumble events in a row back to back. And now Cody Rhodes is added to the list after 26 years.

1. Hulk Hogan - Hulk Hogan is widely known as the first global star to represent WWE on the world level. In the era of 90’s Hulk Hogan had an unmatchable aura. Hogan won multiple championships in his WWE run and even main-evented WrestleMania 1.



Hulk Hogan’s name is the one of few WWE superstars who have won the Royal Rumble two times. Hulk Hogan was the first WWE star to win Royal Rumble two times and in a row back to back. Hulk Hogan won Royal Rumble 1990 and then the next year in a row won Royal Rumble 1991.

2. Shawn Michaels - The heartbroken kid Shawn Michaels proved himself to be the top guy in the land of giants.his memorizable run in WWE as the heel is undeniably one of the best. Michaels's high-flying moveset sets fire to the ring every time he enters the ring late ’90s was the prime year of Shawn Michaels.



Shawn Michaels was the second WWE superstar to win the Royal Rumble two times and the second one to win the Royal Rumble in a row after Hulk Hogan.



Shawn Michaels won the Royal Rumble in 1995 and 1996 back to back in row and main event WrestleMania and even captured the WWE championship.

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin - The Rattle Snake Stone Cold Steve Austin has been one of the biggest babyface of all time. Every time he appears on WWE programming fans clear him loud. Stone Cold’s rivalry with boss Vince McMahon is undoubtedly one of the best storylines ever and was the main reason for WWE's success during the Attitude era.



We can without a doubt call him Mr. Royal Rumble, he is the only WWE superstar to win Royal Rumble matches three times, Stone Cold became the third WWE superstar to ever win the Royal Rumble events in a row back to back.

Stone Cold Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble in 1997 and won the Royal Rumble in 1998 back to back in a row.

4. Cody Rhodes - Today at Royal Rumble 2024, Cody Rhodes became the tenth WWE superstar to win Royal Rumble matches two times in his career and the WWE fourth WWE superstar to win Royal Rumble back-to-back in a row after 26 years. Stone Cold was the last superstar to win the Royal Rumble in a row.

Cody Rhodes is now setting his eye on WWE's undisputed championship gold to put the nail on his story of becoming the first WWE champion of his family.



