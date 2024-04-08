WWE Report: Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 40 Set To Break Major 12-Year Record

WWE fans are now gearing up to witness Raw after WrestleMania 40. Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 are usually highly anticipated as WWE starts new storylines. Fans get to see the start of new potential storylines.

According to a report by WrestleTix, Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40, which will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, is almost sold out. The setup capacity was 18,336. Currently, the number of tickets distributed is 18,159, and the number of available tickets is 177 only.

Another Twitter handle named EliteRockerz has posted and informed that the upcoming Monday Night Raw is set to break a significant 12-year record.

EliteRockerz tweeted, “WWE Raw after Mania tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia has SOLD OUT more than 18,000 tickets. This is the highest RAW attendance since March 2012.”

Monday Night Raw Prediction

Fans are excited for the upcoming Monday Night Raw. This Raw will be the first WWE show after WrestleMania 40, during which WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will discuss his win and address what's next for him after concluding his story of becoming champion.

Newly crowned WWE Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will address his shocking cash-in at WrestleMania 40. WWE Women's Heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley will address her successful championship defense against Becky Lynch.

Newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will reveal his feelings about winning the IC championship and defeating the greatest Intercontinental champion, Gunther, at WrestleMania 40.

WWE tag team champions R-Truth and Miz can appear and deliver a fun segment—every WWE fan loves the comic timing of R-Truth and The Miz.

Monday Night Raw shows new challengers and hints of new potential storylines. Roman Reigns might appear and demand a rematch, or someone else unexpectedly come and challenge the newly crowned champions of Red Brand.

What's your prediction for the edition of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40? Comment below

ALSO READ: Will Cody Rhodes Present New WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw?