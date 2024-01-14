WWE’s streaming partner Peacock Network drops major hints of WWE 2K24

The clock is ticking and it is almost time when we are about to get the first major tease of WWE’s annual video game. 2K Games has been the official gaming partner of WWE, for a decade now. Their first WWE title was WWE 2K14, and the most recent release from 2K Games was WWE 2K23, which came out last year.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next annual chapter to be unveiled soon, some previous reports and rumors suggest WWE and 2K Games are set to release their next WWE game WWE 2K24, in March 2024.

Peacock Network is the official streaming partner of WWE, recently Peacock Network dropped a major hint about the 2K Games. A few days back, Peacock Network dropped WWE gaming footage where Sami Zayn’s betrayal at Royal Rumble 2023, was recreated.

Now, it seems like 2K Games and Peacock Network are working together, Peacock Network has dropped the WWE 2K24 logo with a special one-month free Peacock Network subscription, the deal offers a 1-month subscription to one who buys WWE 2K24 and gets a special redeem code. There are no reveals on the criteria for how one will get the code.

One can come back soon to redeem and enjoy 1 month of Peacock Premium by redeeming your code from 2K Sports.

All cover superstars of WWE 2K Games (WWE 2K14 - WWE 2K23)

2K Games has been a partner with WWE for a decade now, their first major gaming title with WWE was WWE 2K14, and this year 2K Games will release the 10th edition in WWE games. Every year fans are excited for major changes and updates from the roster, arenas, new modes, enhanced graphics, possible addition of new match types, showcase, and major cover superstars.

Last year, John Cena got the opportunity to get featured on the WWE 2K23 cover and showcase, where fans got a chance to revisit John Cena’s some of the most iconic matches. There are no official announcements on who will grace the cover of WWE 2K24 as of now. Some rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes, Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock are the top favorites to become the cover stars of WWE 2K24.

All cover superstar of 2K Games till now

1. The Rock - WWE 2K14

2. John Cena - WWE 2K15

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin - WWE 2K16

4. Brock Lesnar - WWE 2K17

5. Seth Rollins - WWE 2K18

6. AJ Styles - WWE 2K19

7. Becky Lynch - WWE 2K20

8. Roman Reigns - WWE 2K20 (Shared cover with Becky Lynch)

9. Rey Mysterio - WWE 2K19 (Special Edition)

