‘Yall Got Me’: Devin Booker Reacts to Viral Video of NBA Superstar Getting Haircut

A trending video on X allegedly depicts a balding NBA superstar receiving a fresh haircut. It appears that hair is being adhered to their head's top, giving them a striking resemblance to Devin Booker once completed.

Many fans conjecture it's indeed Booker, but the Phoenix Suns star promptly refuted the rumors on X tweeting, "Y'all got me messed up lol."

Promptly, fans began trolling the Suns superstar with the following best reactions.

Ascertaining the individual's identity outright remains challenging as fans have suggested names like Jayson Tatum and CJ McCollum. There is a certain resemblance with the aforementioned names, but absolute certainty eludes.

Simultaneously, the possibility exists that we may not be looking at an NBA superstar at all. The video could potentially just be a clever marketing gimmick or an internet prank.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns' Playoff Push

The Western Conference brims with massive star power, set to showcase itself in the Play-In Tournament. Occupying the 6th spot currently, the Suns could tumble to the 7th position should their season end poorly.

As they await a schedule, the Suns are up to face the Clippers twice, followed by finishing off the road against Sacramento and Minnesota.

Their previous game saw them on the losing side against the Pelicans, even though Bradley Beal delivered 33 points.

In their previous game, Phoenix's big three, Kevin Durant leading the pack, were all fit and played. Durant recently overtook Shaq, securing his position as the 8th-highest scorer of all time in the NBA, boasting an average score of 27.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG.

He has been on a shooting spree, hitting 20 or higher in his last eight games.

Hot on Durant's heels, Devin Booker also delivers a powerful performance with a score of 27.3 PPG. Both players exhibit excellent outside shooting skills, always on the lookout for an open teammate.

With 7.0 APG, Booker successfully tops the Suns' charts. Bradley Beal, their third-highest scorer, has made intermittent appearances due to injuries, nevertheless securing 17.6 PPG and 5.1 APG when fit.

