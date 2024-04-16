'You Dumb Motherf*****': Jorge Masvidal Goes Off On Jake Paul Following His 10 Million USD Cage Fight Offer

UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal recently attacked YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul in the popular show The MMA Hour. Although both fighters have shown mutual respect toward each other on previous occasions, Gamebred decided to switch his stance.

Paul and Masvidal have appeared to be cordial with each other despite having a few back-and-forths with each other. However, the tide completely turned after Gamebred went after The Problem Child during his recent press conference for the Nate Diaz fight.



Jorge Masvidal obliterates Jake Paul in a recent interview

UFC contender Jorge Masvidal was a guest on The Problem Child’s podcast ‘BS With Jake Paul.’ Both personalities spoke on their career, their respective knockouts of Ben Askren, and also Gamebred’s infamous flying knee.

This interaction led to fans believing in a blossoming friendship between the two contenders. However, judging by Masvidal’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the supposed cordial narrative has digressed.

Following Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal chanting 'F*** Jake Paul' at their recent press conference, The Problem Child expressed his hostility toward the UFC contenders on X (formerly Twitter). This sparked the rivalry more than it was present and prompted Gamebred to go off on the YouTuber.

“The f*** you gonna do in MMA?” said Masvidal. This question arose right off the back of Paul’s rumored venture into the PFL. Chairman of the organization Donn Davis even confirmed The Problem Child’s MMA debut to be held in the PFL.

“I’d kick your f*cking kneecap off your fragile body you dumb motherf*****!” said Masvidal. The fighter revealed Paul’s new venture to be disrespectful to the sport of MMA.

The former BMF Champion revealed his reasoning for not wanting to fight Jake Paul. “And what? I'm gonna take a pay cut, then go fight in another organization? Get the f*** out of here,” said Gamebred.

Masvidal validated the UFC’s treatment towards him and does not feel the need to jeopardize the relationship as he fights Paul in another organization.

Jorge also revealed his interest in encountering The Problem Child outside a professional setting. “We can find out bro,” said Gamebred as he expects a run-in from the YouTuber regarding a possible confrontation.

Although a match-up between Masvidal and Paul appears to be highly unlikely, fans have expressed their interest in witnessing a boxing fight between the two.

What was Jake Paul’s hostile tweet against Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?

Jake Paul’s recent viral tweet toward Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their aggressive chants against the YouTuber has gone viral.

The Problem Child offered stipulations for both contenders to face him in MMA rather than boxing. The YouTuber also offered a huge sum of $10 million to face him in the cage on PFL.

This was later shot down by Jorge Masvidal in his recent interview with popular broadcaster Ariel Helwani in The MMA Hour.

“Nate already got his ass beat by me & Jorge is literally permitted by UFC to box anyone but me because Dana knows I will put his little ass to sleep,” wrote Jake Paul. The Problem Child’s bout against The Stockton Slugger appeared to be one of 2023’s biggest sporting events.

Although both fighters looked like they ended their rivalry after Diaz’s unfortunate loss in the ring, recent events show quite the contrary.



The YouTuber also revealed Masvidal’s alleged ban from the UFC to box him. Paul states the reason to be Dana White’s disdain towards him. The Problem Child also believes Gamebred to be an easy opponent considering his recent tweet.

Following these accusations, Jorge denied it. The fighter refused to fight Paul due to his contractual obligations with the UFC.

“Already told both of these bozos to come see me in PFL bc in boxing they got no shot. $10M for either of them,” ended Paul. The YouTuber revealed his offers to both Diaz and Masvidal to enter into the cage on PFL.

The UFC contenders were revealed to have denied the offers due to the fight being held in an external organization that is not the UFC.